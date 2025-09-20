College football today: Week 4 live scores, schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 4 schedule today with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Today brings us several consequential matchups across the country, including three games with ranked teams on both sides of the field, one in the Big 12, one in the SEC, and another in the Big Ten.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 4 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
College football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 4 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
17 Texas Tech at 16 Utah
Sat., Sept. 20 | 12 p.m. | Fox
A marquee matchup between two early Big 12 title contenders, both with a chance to make a statement in this head-to-head matchup that could go a long way in determining the conference title picture, and by consequence, the College Football Playoff.
Line: Utah -3.5
--
UAB at 15 Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 20 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Coming off the three-point loss against rival Georgia last week, the Volunteers get one more at home in a tune-up game before getting into SEC play for good with a date at Mississippi State on the road next weekend.
Line: Tennessee -39.5
--
Oregon State at 6 Oregon
Sat., Sept. 20 | 3 p.m. | BTN
Oregon State is winless through three games and ranks seventh-worst in college football in scoring, and now heads into the Civil War game against a Ducks offense that ranks fourth in the country by averaging nearly 55 points per game so far.
Line: Oregon -34.5
--
Kent State at 7 Florida State
Sat., Sept. 20 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
The Seminoles return from their idle week ranking fifth in the nation with 54 points per game and heading into a matchup against one of college football’s worst teams before opening up ACC play at Virginia and against Miami after that.
Line: Florida State -44.5
--
22 Auburn at 11 Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 20 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
A huge prove-it moment for two up-and-comers in the SEC, both ranked and undefeated, and each fielding promising defensive fronts and dual-threat quarterbacks, with one set to take an important step forward in this matchup.
Line: Oklahoma -6.5
--
Tulane at 13 Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 20 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Ole Miss is coming off an important, and somewhat close, win over Arkansas to become the first SEC team to move to 2-0 in conference play, and heads into a challenging matchup against one of a few genuine Group of Five playoff hopefuls, with BYU transfer quarterback Jake Retzlaff at the helm for Tulane.
Line: Ole Miss -12.5
--
21 Michigan at Nebraska
Sat., Sept. 20 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Nebraska is undefeated but still not ranked, while Michigan already has a loss on the books, on the road against Oklahoma, heading into a marquee Big Ten matchup that is the perfect stage for Matt Rhule to prove his credentials as a program rebuilder, in prime position to put the Cornhuskers back in a national spotlight.
Line: Michigan -1.5
--
Purdue at 24 Notre Dame
Sat., Sept. 20 | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Sitting at 0-2, the Fighting Irish’s playoff hopes are in serious peril, but not completely dead yet, not in a 12-team era. But there’s no margin for error going forward, and the Golden Domers get a chance to rebound against a Purdue squad that was one of college football’s worst a year ago, but is already getting good returns for first-year coach Barry Odom.
Line: Notre Dame -25.5
--
Temple at 18 Georgia Tech
Sat., Sept. 20 | 4:30 p.m. | The CW
Undefeated through three games, the Yellow Jackets are riding high following an emotional win over Clemson, but have to be on guard against falling into a trap and not overlooking the Owls before getting back into ACC play next weekend.
Line: Georgia -24.5
--
South Carolina at 23 Missouri
Sat., Sept. 20 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy are Missouri’s dynamic duo powering what looks like an offense to fear going up against a Gamecocks defense that hasn’t been playing up to its standard, and now with quarterback LaNorris Sellers dealing with a new head injury.
Line: Missouri -10.5
--
Florida at 4 Miami
Sat., Sept. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Another huge road engagement for the reeling Gators, who have already dropped two straight and are in danger of a third-straight loss, playing shaky offense as star quarterback DJ Lagway threw 5 picks a week ago going against an undefeated Miami squad playing confident football on both sides and just pounded the USF team that beat Florida two weeks ago.
Line: Miami -7.5
--
9 Illinois at 19 Indiana
Sat., Sept. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
A notable Big Ten matchup between two ranked, undefeated rivals both looking to get a leg-up on each other in the very early playoff picture by giving the selectors a good impression. This is the moment one of these teams stands out from the crowd.
Line: Indiana -6.5
--
Georgia State at 20 Vanderbilt
Sat., Sept. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Ranked and perfect through three games, the Commodores return home from a statement beating over South Carolina looking to get a little revenge on the Georgia State team that beat them last season on the road.
Line: Vanderbilt -27.5
--
SE Louisiana at 3 LSU
Sat., Sept. 20 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
LSU is still undefeated after handing rival Florida a 10-point loss last week, but the condition of this offense remains an open question as it ranks 95th in the country in total output, not quite what was expected with Garrett Nussmeier and these blue-chip receivers coming back. A trip to Ole Miss comes after this one.
Line: No line
--
Sam Houston at 8 Texas
Sat., Sept. 20 | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Another chance for Arch Manning to get a little practice in and improve some of that accuracy and decision making before opening up SEC play at Florida next week. Manning was booed by Texas fans last week and the pressure is on for him to live up to that impossible preseason hype.
Line: Texas -39.5
--
Michigan State at 25 USC
Sat., Sept. 20 | 11 p.m. | Fox
Southern Cal is already 1-0 in Big Ten play after handling Purdue last weekend and returns to the Coliseum to host Sparty’s conference debut. MSU is 3-0 and has eclipsed 40 points in two of those games, so this could be a sneaky test for USC’s defense.
Line: USC -18.5
--
AP top 25 football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (55)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU (2)
- Miami (3)
- Georgia
- Oregon (1)
- Florida State
- Texas
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Indiana
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Notre Dame
- USC
--