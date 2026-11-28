College Football Today: Rivalry Week Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
Rivalry Week is finally here. The final Saturday of the 2026 college football season kicks off today, and still with plenty to sort out as the playoff bracket continues to take shape.
There are still places up for grabs in the top dozen of the rankings, and teams on either side of the bubble who are eager to prove themselves with wins this weekend.
College Football Today: Rivalry Week Schedule, Top 25 Scores
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings
LIVE: Rivalry Week College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Early College Football Schedule
Saturday’s early action features a pair of teams in Notre Dame and Miami that are playing overmatched opponents and likely entrenched in the College Football Playoff, in addition to The Game, even if that matchup doesn’t have postseason implications.
4 Notre Dame at Syracuse
Sat., Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Notre Dame -25.5
Boston College at 7 Miami
Sat., Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -24.5
Michigan at 21 Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -10.5
19 Louisville at Kentucky
Sat., Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Louisville -3
Afternoon College Football Schedule
All eyes are on Westwood to see how UCLA fares in its season finale against USC. The Bruins lost their first game of the season last week, fell five spots in the bracket, are playing a third-string quarterback, and face an upset-minded Trojans squad that can move the ball.
South Carolina at Clemson
Sat., Nov. 28 | 3 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: South Carolina -6
Georgia Tech at 1 Georgia
Sat., Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Georgia -35.5
15 USC at 9 UCLA
Sat., Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: USC -4.5
Cincinnati at 10 BYU
Sat., Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: BYU -16.5
Duke at 8 Wake Forest
Sat., Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Wake Forest -14.5
17 Oklahoma at Missouri
Sat., Nov. 28 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Missouri -1.5
Primetime College Football Games
Indiana tumbled out of the top dozen after losing to Washington and now needs plenty of outside help, first to get to the Big Ten title game and then win it, while Oregon is also on the bubble and needs to take down the Huskies and is angling for the Big Ten championship itself.
Purdue at 14 Indiana
Sat., Nov. 28 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Line: Indiana -23.5
5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Sat., Nov. 28 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tennessee -13.5
Auburn at 6 Alabama
Sat., Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -14.5
24 Washington at 12 Oregon
Sat., Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Oregon -13.5
Arizona State at 16 Arizona
Sat., Nov. 28 | 9 p.m. | Fox
Line: Arizona -8.5
Baylor at 18 Houston
Sat., Nov. 28 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Houston -3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.