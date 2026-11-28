Rivalry Week is finally here. The final Saturday of the 2026 college football season kicks off today, and still with plenty to sort out as the playoff bracket continues to take shape.

There are still places up for grabs in the top dozen of the rankings , and teams on either side of the bubble who are eager to prove themselves with wins this weekend.

College Football Today: Rivalry Week Schedule, Top 25 Scores

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

Early College Football Schedule

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Saturday’s early action features a pair of teams in Notre Dame and Miami that are playing overmatched opponents and likely entrenched in the College Football Playoff, in addition to The Game, even if that matchup doesn’t have postseason implications.

4 Notre Dame at Syracuse

Sat., Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Notre Dame -25.5

Boston College at 7 Miami

Sat., Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Miami -24.5

Michigan at 21 Ohio State

Sat., Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Ohio State -10.5

19 Louisville at Kentucky

Sat., Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Louisville -3

Afternoon College Football Schedule

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All eyes are on Westwood to see how UCLA fares in its season finale against USC. The Bruins lost their first game of the season last week, fell five spots in the bracket, are playing a third-string quarterback, and face an upset-minded Trojans squad that can move the ball.

South Carolina at Clemson

Sat., Nov. 28 | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: South Carolina -6

Georgia Tech at 1 Georgia

Sat., Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Georgia -35.5

15 USC at 9 UCLA

Sat., Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: USC -4.5

Cincinnati at 10 BYU

Sat., Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: BYU -16.5

Duke at 8 Wake Forest

Sat., Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Wake Forest -14.5

17 Oklahoma at Missouri

Sat., Nov. 28 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN

Line: Missouri -1.5

Primetime College Football Games

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Indiana tumbled out of the top dozen after losing to Washington and now needs plenty of outside help, first to get to the Big Ten title game and then win it, while Oregon is also on the bubble and needs to take down the Huskies and is angling for the Big Ten championship itself.

Purdue at 14 Indiana

Sat., Nov. 28 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Line: Indiana -23.5

5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Sat., Nov. 28 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Tennessee -13.5

Auburn at 6 Alabama

Sat., Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Alabama -14.5

24 Washington at 12 Oregon

Sat., Nov. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Oregon -13.5

Arizona State at 16 Arizona

Sat., Nov. 28 | 9 p.m. | Fox

Line: Arizona -8.5

Baylor at 18 Houston

Sat., Nov. 28 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Houston -3.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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