College football today: Week 7 scores, Top 25 games to watch now
College football kicks off its Week 7 schedule today with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Today brings us several consequential matchups across the country, including three games with ranked teams on both sides of the field, two in the Big Ten and another key matchup in the SEC.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 7 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
College football games today: Week 7 schedule, scores for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 7 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
1 Ohio State at 17 Illinois
12 p.m. on Fox
Top-ranked Ohio State has barely been tested and already owns a road win in Big Ten play, and now puts college football’s best defense on the road against an Illinois team that has proven resilient, winning two key games since a 53-point loss at Indiana.
--
8 Alabama at 14 Missouri
12 p.m. on ABC
Kalen DeBoer has passed two critical tests against ranked teams by taking out Georgia and Vanderbilt, and now heads into a third-straight scenario, on the road against a solid Mizzou attack that is among college football’s best at scoring points and well-rested.
--
Pittsburgh at 25 Florida State
12 p.m. on ESPN
Clinging to a place in the AP rankings, the Seminoles are suddenly a 3-2 football team yet to win in conference play after two tries, and need to get back on track in the ACC, sitting as double-digit favorites against the Panthers.
--
Washington State at 4 Ole Miss
12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Fresh off an idle week and a signature win over LSU before then, the Rebels return at 5-0 and looking to recharge its offensive batteries against a Cougars defense that is 101st out of 136 FBS teams in scoring.
--
7 Indiana at 3 Oregon
3:30 p.m. on CBS
Despite the Hoosiers’ recent success, there’s still a narrative that they can’t win against high-quality opponents on the road. They lost at Ohio State and then at Notre Dame in the playoff. Eager to prove the doubters wrong, they have a golden opportunity on the road against a dominant Oregon side that hasn’t lost at home since 2022.
--
6 Oklahoma at Texas
3:30 p.m. on ABC
One of college football’s most intense rivalry games kicks off from the Cotton Bowl, with big questions at quarterback: will John Mateer be ready for the Sooners after suffering a hand injury, and will Arch Manning ever live up to the hype for the Longhorns?
--
Virginia Tech at 13 Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Georgia Tech is lucky to be undefeated after a one-point win at Wake Forest that included a controversial missed foul call, but returns home against a Hokies squad that is just 2-4 and undergoing a head coaching change.
--
NC State at 16 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m. on Peacock
Back on track after winning three-straight games following its 0-2 start, the Irish return home from a huge win at Arkansas against a Wolfpack team allowing more than 34 points per game against Power Four competition this season.
--
22 Iowa State at Colorado
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Undefeated no more, the Cyclones need to regroup following a loss at Cincinnati, while Colorado is still 0-3 in Big 12 play as its famous head coach returns from having another surgery to address the latest in a series of scary health issues.
--
Arkansas at 12 Tennessee
4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
Bobby Petrino gets his first chance to prove he’s worth the head coaching position as the Razorbacks’ struggling defense walks into a major challenge on the road. Tennessee boasts college football’s No. 1 ranked scoring offense, averaging 51 points per game behind quarterback Joey Aguilar.
--
Florida at 5 Texas A&M
7 p.m. on ESPN
Some more hope for the Gators and Billy Napier’s embattled tenure as head coach after the big win over Texas, but heading into another challenge on the road against The 12th Man and an Aggies program on the rise, undefeated and 2-0 in SEC play so far.
--
Kansas at 9 Texas Tech
7:30 p.m. on Fox
College football’s second-best scoring offense and its top-ranked aerial attack, the Red Raiders are also the nation’s fourth-best scoring defense and atop the Big 12 standings alongside BYU, while the Jayhawks are looking to avoid falling to .500 in conference.
--
10 Georgia at Auburn
7:30 p.m. on ABC
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has gone Georgia’s way the last eight times and it’s favored to make it nine going against an Auburn offense that is among the worst throwing the ball and fell to 0-2 in SEC play, failing to score 20 points in either game.
--
15 Michigan at USC
7:30 p.m. on NBC
Frequent rivals in the Rose Bowl, the last time Michigan visited the Coliseum was 1957. This time around, USC hopes to get on the right side of a close game in Big Ten play, losing every one of those conference games by one score since joining the league. Michigan runs the ball with power and can rush the quarterback, too.
--
South Carolina at 11 LSU
7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
The Gamecocks are looking to get back to .500 in SEC competition and want to avoid falling to .500 overall in a serious road test against an LSU squad that has not played anywhere near its potential on offense, especially running the ball.
--
18 BYU at Arizona
8 p.m. on ESPN2
Undefeated at 5-0 overall and sitting at 2-0 in Big 12 games, the Cougars put their perfect record to the test against the 4-1 Wildcats, who want to make a statement here after losing badly against Iowa State, another of the conference’s higher-place contenders.
--
21 Arizona State at Utah
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
After dipping out of the rankings following an ugly performance against Texas Tech, the Utes want to get back on track against the reigning Big 12 champs, who want to preserve their undefeated conference mark but winning games by an average of just 8 points.
--