College Football Today: Week 7 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now

College football returns today with a loaded Week 7 schedule that finds six games with AP top 25 ranked teams on both sides of the same field, as SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 contenders look to separate themselves from the pretenders midway through the season.

Here are the most important games coming on your TV across this Saturday, and how you can keep track of the top 25 scores from the crew at Sports Illustrated.

College Football Scores and Week 7 Schedule Today

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All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

A pair of top 25 ranked games kicks off in the early action, including a rematch of the Big Ten Championship Game between the one-loss Buckeyes and undefeated Hoosiers, and two-loss LSU returning home against Mississippi State.

4 Ohio State at 5 Indiana

Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Ohio State -3

Florida at 7 Texas

Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Texas -11.5

16 Mississippi State at 22 LSU

Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: LSU -17.5

Virginia at 24 SMU

Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | CW

Line: SMU -9.5

25 Northwestern at Michigan State

Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | Peacock

Line: Northwestern -7

Afternoon College Football Schedule

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Another pair of AP ranked-on-ranked games continue during the afternoon window, both taking place in the SEC. Alabama looks to bounce back from the loss to Georgia in a road test in the Third Saturday in October game, while conference insurgent Missouri gets another serious test against the Rebels.

Auburn at 1 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Georgia -19.5

6 Alabama at 14 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Alabama -7.5

13 Missouri at 9 Ole Miss

Sat., Oct. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Ole Miss -5.5

Arizona State at 10 Texas Tech

Sat., Oct. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Texas Tech -15.5

Primetime College Football Games

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You might think Mike Norvell is on the hot seat, but the current talk suggests that may not be entirely true , at least right now, even as his reeling Seminoles go on the road against one of college football’s most potent offenses in Miami.

But the most consequential game under the lights could take place in Provo, as undefeated BYU hosts perfect Notre Dame in a matchup each team will need badly once the playoff selectors get in the room to deliberate.

Florida State at 3 Miami

Sat., Oct. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Miami -20.5

2 Notre Dame at 8 BYU

Sat., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Notre Dame -10.5

Wisconsin at 12 UCLA

Sat., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: UCLA -2.5

15 Kentucky at Oklahoma

Sat., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Oklahoma -6.5

18 Oklahoma State at 20 Houston

Sat., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Houston -4.5

Late Night College Football Schedule

11 Utah at Colorado

Sat., Oct. 17 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Utah -14.5

21 Wake Forest at California

Sat., Oct. 17 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Wake Forest -10

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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