College Football Today: Week 7 Scores, Top 25 Games to Watch Now
College football returns today with a loaded Week 7 schedule that finds six games with AP top 25 ranked teams on both sides of the same field, as SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 contenders look to separate themselves from the pretenders midway through the season.
Here are the most important games coming on your TV across this Saturday, and how you can keep track of the top 25 scores from the crew at Sports Illustrated.
College Football Scores and Week 7 Schedule Today
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings
LIVE: Week 7 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
A pair of top 25 ranked games kicks off in the early action, including a rematch of the Big Ten Championship Game between the one-loss Buckeyes and undefeated Hoosiers, and two-loss LSU returning home against Mississippi State.
4 Ohio State at 5 Indiana
Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -3
Florida at 7 Texas
Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -11.5
16 Mississippi State at 22 LSU
Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: LSU -17.5
Virginia at 24 SMU
Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | CW
Line: SMU -9.5
25 Northwestern at Michigan State
Sat., Oct. 17 | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Line: Northwestern -7
Afternoon College Football Schedule
Another pair of AP ranked-on-ranked games continue during the afternoon window, both taking place in the SEC. Alabama looks to bounce back from the loss to Georgia in a road test in the Third Saturday in October game, while conference insurgent Missouri gets another serious test against the Rebels.
Auburn at 1 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Georgia -19.5
6 Alabama at 14 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -7.5
13 Missouri at 9 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -5.5
Arizona State at 10 Texas Tech
Sat., Oct. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Texas Tech -15.5
Primetime College Football Games
You might think Mike Norvell is on the hot seat, but the current talk suggests that may not be entirely true, at least right now, even as his reeling Seminoles go on the road against one of college football’s most potent offenses in Miami.
But the most consequential game under the lights could take place in Provo, as undefeated BYU hosts perfect Notre Dame in a matchup each team will need badly once the playoff selectors get in the room to deliberate.
Florida State at 3 Miami
Sat., Oct. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -20.5
2 Notre Dame at 8 BYU
Sat., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Notre Dame -10.5
Wisconsin at 12 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: UCLA -2.5
15 Kentucky at Oklahoma
Sat., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Oklahoma -6.5
18 Oklahoma State at 20 Houston
Sat., Oct. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Houston -4.5
Late Night College Football Schedule
11 Utah at Colorado
Sat., Oct. 17 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Utah -14.5
21 Wake Forest at California
Sat., Oct. 17 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -10
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.