College football today: Week 9 scores, Top 25 games to watch now
College football kicks off its Week 9 schedule today with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Today brings us several consequential matchups across the country, including three games with ranked teams on both sides of the field, all of which come from the SEC.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 9 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA at Indiana
12 p.m. on Fox
UCLA has been a revelation since making a coaching change, winning three straight games and sitting at a remarkable 3-1 in Big Ten play, but faces another stiff test on the road against the undefeated, seemingly playoff-bound Hoosiers and their potent offense.
Line: Indiana -25.5
Syracuse at Georgia Tech
12 p.m. on ESPN
Syracuse is on a three-game losing streak and has been outscored 99-34 in that time, while Georgia Tech is sitting at 7-0 for the first time since 1966 coming into this weekend and riding high in first place in the ACC standings with a very winnable schedule.
Line: Georgia Tech: 16.5
Ole Miss at Oklahoma
12 p.m. on ABC
Ole Miss’ potent offense against Oklahoma’s suffocating defense. The unstoppable force and the immovable object. Sure, Georgia’s defense ultimately stopped the Rebels last week and now the Sooners’ top-ranked unit could hand Lane Kiffin’s team their second-straight loss after starting 6-0 this season.
Line: Oklahoma -5.5
Virginia at North Carolina
12 p.m. on ACC Network
Perfect in ACC competition thus far, these offenses are polar opposites of each other. Virginia is 9th in scoring, North Carolina is 124th. Bill Belichick is yet to win a conference game, and it’s possible he won’t.
Line: Virginia -10.5
USF at Memphis
12 p.m. on ESPN2
This was supposed to be a ranked-on-ranked matchup in the American that the playoff selectors were going to reference later on. It still could be the latter, but some of the shine came off Memphis after its perfect record was tanked in an inexplicable loss against UAB last week.
Line: USF -6.5
Alabama at South Carolina
3:30 p.m. on ABC
This game looked like a big deal back in the preseason, but since then the Gamecocks have failed to match last season’s success while the Crimson Tide look to surpass theirs, on a six-game win streak that includes four straight against ranked SEC opponents.
Line: Alabama -11.5
Missouri at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Another ranked-on-ranked SEC test for these teams. Missouri and Vanderbilt both lost to Alabama, their sole mistake in conference play, but the Commodores are coming off a marquee win over LSU and in the AP top 10 for the first time since the 1940s.
Line: Vanderbilt -2.5
BYU at Iowa State
3:30 p.m. on Fox
Still undefeated after passing a huge test against rival Utah, the Cougars sit alone atop the Big 12 standings and look to take one big step towards Arlington, while the Cyclones look like an afterthought after dropping two straight games in conference play.
Line: Iowa State -2.5
Illinois at Washington
3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Newly ranked again this week, the Illini look to get back over .500 in Big Ten competition in a cross-country road test against a Washington squad that can play some dynamic offense if you don’t stop them early.
Line: Washington -3.5
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
4 p.m. on ESPNU
Winless in Big 12 play and with just one win on the year, the Cowboys have fallen completely off the radar as a program, while the Red Raiders are at the forefront of the Big 12 title picture, but with less margin for error after their first loss of the season.
Line: Texas Tech -36.5
Baylor at Cincinnati
4 p.m. on ESPN2
There was hope for Baylor to build on last season’s late momentum, but now it’s just 4-3 overall and only 9 combined points away from being undefeated in Big 12 games, while Cincinnati is second in the conference and yet to lose a league game.
Line: Cincinnati -3.5
Texas at Mississippi State
4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
Another road test for the Longhorns against one of the conference’s bottom feeders. Last week, it was an ugly 16-13 win at Kentucky in overtime. Now, Arch Manning will look to get something going against a Bulldogs squad 0-3 in SEC play.
Line: Texas: -7.5
Wisconsin at Oregon
7 p.m. on FS1
A miserable season for the Badgers could get even worse as college football’s third-worst scoring offense, good for all of 13 points per game, goes on the road against an Oregon behemoth that is second in FBS with more than 44.
Line: Oregon -31.5
Stanford at Miami
7 p.m. on ESPN
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Hurricanes look to get back into the ACC title picture and avoid a trap against a Cardinal squad that just took out Florida State.
Line: Miami -29.5
Texas A&M at LSU
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Potentially the game of the week, this SEC clash finds two programs heading in different directions: A&M is 7-0 for the first time since 1994 and atop the conference standings, while LSU is wondering where its offense went. What would be a third loss for Brian Kelly could have some people asking tough questions.
Line: Texas A&M -2.5
Boston College at Louisville
7:30 p.m. on ACC Network
BC has won just one game and none in ACC play while Louisville, coming off that huge win at Miami, has played itself into conference contention with just a three-point loss to Virginia keeping it from being undefeated.
Line: Louisville -25.5
Michigan at Michigan State
7:30 p.m. on NBC
Michigan improved to 3-1 in Big Ten play after beating Washington and got back in the rankings looking to make waves in the league title picture. Meanwhile, the Spartans are yet to win a conference game and are 108th nationally in total offense.
Line: Michigan -14.5
Tennessee at Kentucky
7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Big Orange has won all but three of these games since 1985 and has been ranked in the last three. They’ll be in this one, too, and looking to get back on track after falling to 2-2 in SEC play with losses to Georgia and Alabama that could cost them dearly.
Line: Tennessee -8.5
Houston at Arizona State
8 p.m. on ESPN2
Bowl eligible for the first time under Willie Fritz, this Houston team improved to 6-1 overall with a 3-1 mark in Big 12 play, a loss to Texas Tech their only blemish, while the reigning league champion Sun Devils just beat those Red Raiders to get back in the poll.
Line: Arizona State -7.5