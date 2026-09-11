Week 2 of the college football schedule gets an early start today, with three games taking place across the Power Four conferences and involving several lower-ranked teams who are eager to make an early statement to prove they deserve a higher place in the polls going forward.

A pair of ranked ACC teams are big favorites at home in their second games of the season, while one of the great college football rivalries returns in one of several non-conference litmus tests for the SEC this weekend.

College Football on TV Today: Week 2 Schedule for Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Villanova at 24 Louisville

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fri., Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Louisville darn near had an upset for the ages in the season opener last weekend when they went down to the wire in a back-and-forth against a ranked Ole Miss opponent, and while they enter this matchup at 0-1, that shouldn’t last long opposite a Villanova squad it’s a massive favorite against and is averaging 122 rushing yards per game.

Line: Louisville -36.5, 56.5

Norfolk State at 25 Virginia

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fri., Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

A very solid performance in a win against ACC hopeful NC State in the opener was enough to earn a huge vote of confidence from AP top 25 voters, who propelled the Hoos into the rankings and getting a rest between Week 0 and Week 2, so they should be well prepared for this matchup.

Norfolk State has been on the opposite side of routs this season, destroying Winston-Salem in a 56-0 decision and then bounced by Old Dominion in a 31-0 result last time out, and this one should look very much like the second.

Line: Virginia -45.5, 54.5

23 Missouri at Kansas

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fri., Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. on Fox

The Border War, one of the oldest and fiercest rivalries in college football history, resumes for the second-straight year after a 14-season hiatus when Mizzou joined the SEC, and with each team coming off blowing out overmatched opponents last time out.

These offenses scored 105 combined points in their most recent games, but both sides’ defenses are also solid: Missouri ranked 19th nationally by surrendering just 20 points per game a year ago, and Kansas allowed under 25 on average to opponents.

Line: Missouri -5.5, 51.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks