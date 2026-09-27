ESPN Announces Surprise Location for College GameDay in Week 5

College GameDay is coming back to Big Ten country this weekend after spending the first month of the 2026 college football season traveling around the SEC.

ESPN announced that its flagship college football show will be on hand for the Ohio State vs. Iowa showdown from Iowa City on Saturday.

College GameDay Makes a Historic Comeback

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS WE ARE HEADED TO IOWA CITY!



After a dramatic win last night, we couldn't miss @HawkeyeFootball's showdown with Ohio State on Saturday 👏



See you there📍 pic.twitter.com/z5xCyDVOpq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2026

Hawkeyes Coming off a Dramatic Victory

With the seconds ticking down this past weekend, it looked like Iowa was on the cusp of its first loss of the season to open Big Ten play on the road against Michigan.

But the Hawkeyes’ offense dug in, driving 91 hard-earned yards and finishing with Reese Vander Zee hauling in a gorgeous touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone with no time left to complete a gutsy comeback at the Big House.

With that 20-19 win, Iowa moved to 4-0 overall and started 1-0 in Big Ten play. Now comes an even bigger test on its home ground.

Ohio State Comes to Iowa

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At or near the top of the list of Big Ten championship favorites, the Buckeyes already have one loss on the books coming into October action, after failing to stop Arch Manning’s comeback bid at Texas in what finished a 24-23 loss in Austin.

Ohio State returned by smashing up Kent State the week after and then dominating Illinois by a 42-19 count this past Saturday to convincingly start conference play that included another historic output from star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Who the Experts Like Early On

The early impressions are strongly in the Buckeyes’ favor.

Ohio State opened up as a 14.5 point favorite against Iowa on the road, according to the initial game lines posted by FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel lists the total at 44.5 points for the matchup, and lists Ohio State at -780 and Iowa at +530 on the moneyline odds to win outright.

Iowa Has Had Ohio State’s Number Before

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You don’t have to look at ancient history to see Iowa handing Ohio State a black eye when playing in Iowa City. As recently as 2017, the Hawkeyes famously delivered a crushing blow to the Buckeyes’ national title hopes with an historic upset.

OSU was ranked No. 3 in the country and with national championship aspirations, but that wasn’t enough to overcome a spirited Hawkeye attack that dominated in a 55-24 victory a week after the Bucks beat No. 2 Penn State by 1 point.

What It Means for the Season

For Ohio State (3-1), the road trip to Kinnick Stadium against undefeated Iowa represents a pivotal early Big Ten test after the narrow loss at Texas.

A win keeps the Buckeyes on track for the conference title race and strengthens their College Football Playoff résumé amid a brutal upcoming slate.

For the Hawkeyes (4-0), fresh off a thrilling upset at Michigan, victory would catapult them into genuine contender status and boost national credibility in a tough league.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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