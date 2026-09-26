Where is College GameDay? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off College Football in Week 4

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN’s flagship college football program hits the road for the fourth time in the 2026 season, setting up once again in SEC country ahead of a critical conference matchup that finds the No. 1 team in the nation putting that ranking on the line in a formidable road test.

College GameDay airs live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Sept. 26 ahead of the SEC battle between top-ranked Texas and Tennessee in Knoxville , but plenty of other important matchups are set to kick off today, as well.

Another Manning Returns to Rocky Top

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A generation ago, one Manning established his legacy at Neyland Stadium. A generation later, another Manning is looking to cement his in the same hallowed stadium.

Then, it was Peyton. Now, it’s Arch, who is still trying to live up to that superhuman hype that has followed him since high school.

Leading a comeback against then-No. 1 Ohio State in a miraculous win certainly helps, as he did two weeks ago to put Texas atop the polls, and now he takes the Longhorns into the cauldron on Rocky Top to face off against the Volunteers to open SEC play.

Once again dominating college football with the only positive record nationally against non-conference Power Four opponents this season – an impressive 10-2 so far – the SEC will once again be a fistfight when it comes to College Football Playoff contention, and what happens in Knoxville will play a role in those deliberations.

What’s On for College Football in Week 4

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In addition to the Longhorns and Volunteers, there are five other games that have ranked teams on both sides of the field, all in either the SEC or Big Ten, in matchups that will once again cause plenty of movement in the national rankings.

Ole Miss comes off a massive upset win against Lane Kiffin and LSU to defend its undefeated record on the road against newly-ranked Florida and its potent offense in the Swamp, while LSU returns home to regroup against a Texas A&M side that is desperate after losing to unranked Kentucky.

Michigan and Iowa will face off in the Big House in what undoubtedly be a low-scoring, sloppy, defensive-oriented game in the Big Ten opener, while elsewhere in the conference Oregon goes on the road to test a USC defense that still just has not performed up to expectation.

Mississippi State, now ranked after starting 3-0 behind star quarterback Kamario Taylor, comes back to Starkville under the lights to face off against Missouri, which is playing its first SEC game.

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Sept. 26

Where: Knoxville, Tenn.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network