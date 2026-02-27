There were more than 30 head coaching changes at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level following the 2025 college football season, the most of any off-season in over 20 years.

With a significant number of first-year head coaches leading programs, this spring football season takes on increased importance as those coaches start to get a feel for the talent on their rosters, the challenges they face and begin to put their stamp on the program. Preparing for a successful spring football session requires planning, but a handful of schools led by new coaches are ready to kick off their off-season.

Here is a look at three programs with first-year head coaches starting spring practices in the first half of March.

Florida - Jon Sumrall (March 3)

New Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall led Tulane to an 11-2 record and College Football Playoff berth in 2025. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After signing a deal to become Florida’s new head coach on November 30, Jon Sumrall started recruiting for the Gators while also continuing to prepare Tulane for their berth in the College Football Playoff. The Green Wave made a first round exit from the Playoff, and Sumrall went immediately to work securing Florida’s future.

The Gators added 30 players to their roster through the Transfer Portal, while also signing a Top 15 recruiting class. However, the Gators also had more than 30 players from their 2025 roster enter the Transfer Portal this off-season. With so many new faces on the roster, Sumrall is anxious to get onto the practice field this spring, preparing to kick off spring football on Tuesday, March 3.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo was one of the big Transfer Portal additions for Florida in the off-season. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Among the questions Sumrall needs to answer is who will quarterback the Gators for the 2026 season. Two-year starter DJ Lagway transferred to Baylor following the 2025 season, but former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, who backed up Haynes King the last two seasons, arrives in Gainesville through the Transfer Portal to compete for the starting role.

Oklahoma State - Eric Morris (March 10)

Long-time Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy did not even make it out of the first month of the 2025 season before his alma mater showed him the exit. The Cowboys eventually replaced Gundy with former North Texas head coach Eric Morris on Nov. 25 as Oklahoma State was wrapping up its worst season since 1991.

Former North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins was one of the big Transfer Portal additions for Oklahoma State this off-season. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Morris had a breakout 2025 campaign at North Texas after failing to crack the .500 mark in his first two seasons with the Mean Green. Among the 54 players added to the Cowboys’ roster this off-season were former North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins, who were key pieces to the Mean Green’s 11-2 record last season.

With over 60 players from last year’s roster departing Stillwater in the off-season, here is not much that Oklahoma State fans will recognize in 2026, but that is probably welcome news following the dismal 1-11 record the Cowboys posted last fall. Having players like Mestemaker and Hawkins who already know Morris’ system should give Oklahoma State’s first year head coach a foundation to build on when the Cowboys hit the field March 10.

Arkansas - Ryan Silverfield (March 15)

New Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield is a former offensive line assistant in the NFL who led Memphis for over six seasons. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks are ready to kick off spring football on March 15, with their annual spring game scheduled for April 25. That will give first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield plenty of time to get in the allotted 15 spring practices each FBS program is allowed and start to assess the team he will put on the field for 2026.

Arkansas parted ways with Sam Pittman after six seasons, then tapped former head coach Bobby Petrino to lead the Razorbacks for the remainder of the 2025 season on an interim basis. Silverfield was then hired away from Memphis, where he had accumulated a 50-25 record over 11 seasons, shortly after the conclusion of the regular season.

Similar to the other schools on this list, Arkansas received a roster overhaul via the Transfer Portal this off-season, swapping out more than 40 players. A former offensive line coach in the NFL, Silverfield has rebuilt the Razorbacks upfront, landing top talent in offensive tackle Bryant Williams and offensive center Davion Weatherspoon, while also bringing over tackle Malachi Breland with him from Memphis who started 19 games over the past two seasons for the Tigers.