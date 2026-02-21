Major College Football Program Replaces $2 Million QB With Transfer Portal Steal

The movement across college football caused by the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle reached a stop at the end of January.

Though thousands of players entered the portal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, most of them did not receive the attention given to the Power Four quarterbacks hopping from one program to another. Some quarterbacks like Sam Leavitt and Brendan Sorsby dominated the headlines, while others like Beau Pribula and Cutter Boley received less attention.

One quarterback who was not prominently featured in discussions about Power Four quarterback transfers was former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, who committed to Florida. He will have three seasons of eligibility with the Gators.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder committed to the Yellow Jackets' 2024 signing class as a top 50 quarterback prospect. Haynes King started for Georgia Tech in both 2024 and 2025, although occasional injuries suffered by King gave Philo the opportunity to see the field.

In five games, Philo completed 59 of 102 passes for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 95 yards and another touchdown.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Aaron Philo (12) runs the ball for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Philo followed former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Atlanta to Gainesville. Three other members of Georgia Tech's 2025 offense committed to Florida in the 2026 portal cycle, and former Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. decided to join the Gators after a season at Auburn.

What Faulkner's proven offense can accomplish in the SEC is sparking optimism in a Florida fan base that desperately needs it. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports released a list of 15 under-the-radar transfers poised to put together breakout seasons in 2026. Philo was one of two quarterbacks Hummer included on his list.

"Philo is more projection than certainty. He's thrown 102 passes in his two-year career for 938 yards on 9.2 yards per attempt. He's also averaged 5.9 yards per carry in limited action. Those are intriguing stats, and several front office staffers feel Florida got a relative steal with Philo compared to paying top dollar for the higher-ranked QBs of the cycle."

Philo replaces a former five-star talent in DJ Lagway, who transferred to Baylor in the 2026 portal cycle. Florida tabbed Lagway as a permanent starter in 2024 when incumbent starter Graham Mertz tore his ACL, and the Gators finished the season 8-5. Lagway ended 2024 with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Lagway did not make the jump Florida hoped he would during his sophomore season. He threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions en route to a 4-8 finish, Florida's worst since 2013.