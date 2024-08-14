College Football HQ

Florida Gators Football Schedule 2024

The full Florida Gators football schedule for the 2024 season.

James Parks

Aug. 31 vs. Miami
Sept. 7 vs. Samford
Sept. 14 vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 21 at Mississippi State
Sept. 28 Idle
Oct. 5 vs. UCF
Oct. 12 at Tennessee
Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky
Oct. 26 Idle
Nov. 2 vs. Georgia
Nov. 9 at Texas
Nov. 16 vs. LSU
Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 30 at Florida State
Dec. 7 SEC Championship

Florida football schedule analysis

Miami Hurricanes
Series: Miami, 29-27
Last game: Florida, 24-20 (2019)

Samford Bulldogs
Series: Florida, 1-0
Last game: Florida, 70-52 (2021)

Texas A&M Aggies
Series: Tied, 3-3
Last game: Florida, 41-24 (2022)

Mississippi State Bulldogs
Series: Florida, 34-19-2
Last game: Florida, 13-6 (2018)

UCF Knights
Series: Florida, 2-1
Last game: UCF, 29-17 (2021)*
* Gasparilla Bowl

Tennessee Volunteers
Series: Florida, 32-21
Last game: Florida, 29-16 (2023)

Kentucky Wildcats
Series: Florida, 53-21
Last game: Kentucky, 33-14 (2023)

Georgia Bulldogs
Series: Georgia, 55-44-2
Last game: Georgia, 43-20 (2023)

Texas Longhorns
Series: Texas, 2-0-1
Last game: Texas, 26-0 (1940)

LSU Tigers
Series: LSU, 34-33-3
Last game: LSU, 52-35 (2023)

Ole Miss Rebels
Series: Tied, 12-12-1
Last game: Florida, 51-35 (2020)

Florida State Seminoles
Series: Florida, 37-28-2
Last game: FSU, 24-15 (2023)

College Football Playoff schedule

Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl

Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship

