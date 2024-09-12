Football games on TV today: Week 3 schedule for Thursday
Thursday night football brings us the first Week 3 action of the college football schedule and our first look at the Week 2 action on the NFL calendar under the lights today.
There's one Power Four conference team in action on the gridiron Thursday night going up against a Sun Belt team coming off a strong victory the week before, and the weekly TNF slate gets underway with a pair of AFC North rivals in action on the same field.
Here's your look at the complete football schedule with all the games on your TV screen today.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona State at Texas State
Thurs., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Even
Total: 60.5 points
The matchup: This is Arizona State's final non-conference game before starting on its Big 12 schedule, with Sun Devils tailback Cam Skattebo coming off a 262-yard showing in a win over Mississippi State, now going against a Sun Belt opponent looking to make a gigantic statement.
N'western State at South Alabama
Thurs., Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: So. Alabama -38
Total 63.5 points
The matchup: Fluff Bothwell leads USA's rushing attack with 100 yards in two games while averaging 6.3 yards per carry, while Kennieth Lacy has 147 yards and a 9.2 yard per run average for the Demons.
Bills at Dolphins
Thurs., Sept. 12 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime
Line: Dolphins -2.5
Total: 48.5 points
The matchup: Buffalo has averaged 31.7 points per game against the Dolphins since Sean McDermott's first season as head coach, but quarterback Josh Allen is nursing an injury to his non-throwing hand, while Miami is hoping that tailback De'Von Achane will be able to go, as the team won't have rusher Raheem Mostert with a chest injury.
