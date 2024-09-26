Football games on TV today: Schedule for Thursday
Football returns to our TV screens today as the early-week action gets underway, both with a college football matchup out of the AAC and the Thursday Night Football action from the NFL.
Army and Temple kick off the Week 5 college football schedule under the lights, pitting the first-place and last-place teams in the American Athletic Conference, while a legendary NFC East rivalry gets thing started from the Big Apple.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Army at Temple
Thurs., Sept. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Army -12.5
FPI pick: Army 82.3% to win
Army: The Black Knights once again dominate on the ground, ranking 2nd nationally in rushing production and just 133rd out of 134 FBS teams in passing, but it works. They're undefeated in 3 games and in first-place in the AAC.
Temple: The AAC's worst team so far, the Owls are 113th nationally both in rushing production per game and scoring offense and rank 125th in FBS in allowing opponents to score nearly 37 points on average. And they're 126th in the country in rush defense going against Army's ground game.
If you're interested in the NFL action, Thursday Night Football brings us an old rivalry game this week.
Cowboys at Giants
Thurs., Sept. 26 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime
Line: Cowboys -6
FPI pick: Cowboys 56.9% to win
Cowboys: Dallas owns this rivalry in recent years, winning 6 straight and 13 of the last 14 against the Giants, and quarterback Dak Prescott is 32-8 in his career against the NFC East. But the Cowboys struggle running the ball, 29th with 3.56 yards per carry and 30th in rushing yards per game.
Giants: New York quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown 2 touchdowns and no picks the last 2 games, but his protection is shaky to say the least, as the line has allowed 8 sacks in 3 games so far this year after allowing 85 sacks a year ago.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
