Football games on TV today: Schedule for Thursday night
The college football schedule gets an early start on its Week 7 action today, with three games kicking off across the country, and the NFL moves into its first Week 6 game as Thursday night football gets underway from the West Coast
There are two games coming to us from Conference USA in primetime, in addition to a notable Sun Belt matchup, and one key NFC West tilt that finds the defending conference champion looking to get back to .500 as it heads into one of the NFL's toughest road environments.
Football games on TV today: Schedule for Thursday night
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Coastal Carolina at James Madison
Thurs., Oct. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: James Madison -9
FPI pick: James Madison 74.6% to win
The Game: Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett has 16 all-purpose touchdowns and is a qualified rushing threat as he faces a Coastal defense that has scored 4 touchdowns of its own this season.
-
MTSU at Louisiana Tech
Thurs., Oct. 10 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Louisiana Tech -4.5
FPI pick: Louisiana Tech 66.2% to win
The Game: Tech is 2nd in Conference USA by allowing just over 21 points per game and the defense is holding opposing QBs to just 58% completion, but MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato leads the conference with 1,285 yards passing, and the Blue Raiders have an edge against Tech on the ground, where it averages just 2.4 yards per carry.
-
UTEP at Western Kentucky
Thurs., Oct. 10 | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: WKU -19.5
FPI pick: WKU 88.6% to win
The Game: WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp is averaging almost 291 yards per game and hitting more than 70% of his throws with 11 touchdowns. UTEP is winless on the year, ranking 118th in scoring defense, 124th in rushing, and 126th in FBS in scoring offense, with 15.8 points per game.
-
If you're interested in the NFL, this week's edition of Thursday Night Football brings us an intriguing NFC West rivalry including a team that played in last year's Super Bowl.
49ers at Seahawks
Thurs., Oct. 10 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime
Line: 49ers -3.5
FPI pick: 49ers 61.6% to win
The Game: Jordan Mason has helped the Niners run the ball in Christian McCaffrey's absence, averaging 107 yards per game and scoring 3 times while averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and Seattle has struggled to check opposing runners the last couple games.
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams