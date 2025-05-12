Fox reveals Ohio State vs. Michigan football TV rights for 2025 game
Fox has been the television home of the Ohio State vs. Michigan football rivalry for nearly a decade, and that will continue when the 2025 version of The Game rolls around.
Ohio State and Michigan will renew their rivalry on Fox this season, the network announced.
This year’s edition of college football’s greatest rivalry game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 29, this time from the Big House as the Wolverines play host from historic Michigan Stadium.
Ohio State and Michigan have not yet released game times for the 2025 season, but their meeting is traditionally played at 12 p.m. Eastern time.
The game will feature college football’s last two national champion teams on the same field after Ohio State lifted the trophy in 2024, the year after Michigan won it all in 2023.
Michigan has won the last four games in the series that dates back to 1897 and owns a 62-51-6 all-time advantage over Ohio State.
Last season, the Wolverines upset the Buckeyes in Columbus, despite playing some of the nation’s worst offense and coming in as 21-point underdogs, winning in a close 13-10 result.
Ohio State won eight straight games in the series from 2012 to 2019 and all but one game dating back to 2004 through 2021.
--