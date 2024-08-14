Oklahoma Football Schedule 2024
Oklahoma Football Schedule 2024
Aug. 30 vs. Temple
Sept. 7 vs. Houston
Sept. 14 vs. Tulane
Sept. 21 vs. Tennessee
Sept. 28 at Auburn
Oct. 5 Idle
Oct. 12 vs. Texas (Dallas)
Oct. 19 vs. South Carolina
Oct. 26 at Ole Miss
Nov. 2 vs. Maine
Nov. 9 at Missouri
Nov. 16 Idle
Nov. 23 vs. Alabama
Nov. 30 at LSU
Dec. 7 SEC Championship
Oklahoma football schedule analysis
Temple Owls
All-time series: Tied, 1-1
Last game: Temple, 14-7 (1942)
Houston Cougars
All-time series: Oklahoma, 3-1
Last game: Oklahoma, 49-31 (2019)
Tulane Green Wave
All-time series: Oklahoma, 2-0
Last game: Oklahoma, 40-35 (2021)
Tennessee Volunteers
All-time series: Oklahoma, 3-1
Last game: Oklahoma, 31-24 (2015)
Auburn Tigers
All-time series: Oklahoma, 2-0
Last game: Oklahoma, 35-19 (2007)*
* Sugar Bowl
Texas Longhorns
All-time series: Texas, 63-51-5
Last game: Oklahoma, 34-30 (2023)
South Carolina Gamecocks
All-time series: No previous games
Ole Miss Rebels
All-time series: Ole Miss, 1-0
Last game: Ole Miss, 27-25 (1999)
Maine Black Bears
All-time series: No previous games
Missouri Tigers
All-time series: Oklahoma, 67-24-5
Last game: Oklahoma, 38-28 (2011)
Alabama Crimson Tide
All-time series: Oklahoma, 3-2-1
Last game: Alabama, 45-34 (2018)*
* Orange Bowl
LSU Tigers
All-time series: LSU, 2-1
Last game: LSU, 63-28 (2019)*
* Playoff semifinal
College Football Playoff schedule
Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Quarterfinals
Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl
Semifinals
Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl
Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams