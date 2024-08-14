Oklahoma Football Schedule 2024

College Football HQ

The complete Oklahoma Sooners football schedule for the 2024 season.

James Parks

Aug. 30 vs. Temple
Sept. 7 vs. Houston
Sept. 14 vs. Tulane
Sept. 21 vs. Tennessee
Sept. 28 at Auburn
Oct. 5 Idle
Oct. 12 vs. Texas (Dallas)
Oct. 19 vs. South Carolina
Oct. 26 at Ole Miss
Nov. 2 vs. Maine
Nov. 9 at Missouri
Nov. 16 Idle
Nov. 23 vs. Alabama
Nov. 30 at LSU
Dec. 7 SEC Championship

Oklahoma football schedule analysis

Temple Owls
All-time series: Tied, 1-1
Last game: Temple, 14-7 (1942)

Houston Cougars
All-time series: Oklahoma, 3-1
Last game: Oklahoma, 49-31 (2019)

Tulane Green Wave
All-time series: Oklahoma, 2-0
Last game: Oklahoma, 40-35 (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers
All-time series: Oklahoma, 3-1
Last game: Oklahoma, 31-24 (2015)

Auburn Tigers
All-time series: Oklahoma, 2-0
Last game: Oklahoma, 35-19 (2007)*
Sugar Bowl

Texas Longhorns
All-time series: Texas, 63-51-5
Last game: Oklahoma, 34-30 (2023)

South Carolina Gamecocks
All-time series: No previous games

Ole Miss Rebels
All-time series: Ole Miss, 1-0
Last game: Ole Miss, 27-25 (1999)

Maine Black Bears
All-time series: No previous games

Missouri Tigers
All-time series: Oklahoma, 67-24-5
Last game: Oklahoma, 38-28 (2011)

Alabama Crimson Tide
All-time series: Oklahoma, 3-2-1
Last game: Alabama, 45-34 (2018)*
Orange Bowl

LSU Tigers
All-time series: LSU, 2-1
Last game: LSU, 63-28 (2019)*
* Playoff semifinal

College Football Playoff schedule

Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl

Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship

