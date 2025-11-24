SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 14 games
The SEC announced kickoff times and television designations for its Week 14 slate, highlighted by the Egg Bowl, the Iron Bowl, and the recently renewed Texas-Texas A&M showdown all in national TV windows over Thanksgiving weekend.
The schedule stretches across Friday and Saturday, with three SEC games on Black Friday and a full rivalry lineup on Saturday. Six different SEC teams — Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Alabama — will try to firm up their College Football Playoff resumes before conference championship weekend. All times below are Eastern.
Friday, Nov. 28 (Week 14)
- Ole Miss at Mississippi State, noon, ABC
- Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta), 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Saturday, Nov. 29 (Week 14)
- Clemson at South Carolina, noon, SEC Network
- Kentucky at Louisville, noon, ACC Network
- Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
- LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
- Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
- Florida State at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Week 14 SEC preview
Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Friday, noon, ABC): The Egg Bowl opens the weekend. Ole Miss enters 10-1, while Mississippi State is 5-6 and playing for bowl eligibility.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Friday, 3:30 p.m., ABC): Georgia is 10-1 and steady after throttling Charlotte 35-3, while Georgia Tech is coming off a costly loss to Pitt. The Bulldogs have won seven straight in the series.
Texas A&M at Texas (Friday, 7:30 p.m., ABC): Texas A&M is 11-0 and can lock up an SEC title-game berth and near-certain playoff spot with a win in Austin. Texas sits at 8-3 after hanging 52 points on Arkansas behind a six-touchdown day from Arch Manning.
Clemson at South Carolina (Saturday, noon, SEC Network): This year's Palmetto Bowl is more about pride than anything else. Clemson has ridden an up-and-down season in the ACC, while South Carolina is trying to cap an underwhelming year with a statement win over its in-state rival in Columbia.
Kentucky at Louisville (Saturday, noon, ACC Network): Kentucky has struggled through SEC play and just took a heavy loss to Vanderbilt, while Louisville slipped out of the rankings after their loss to SMU.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN): Vanderbilt is 9-2, enjoying its first undefeated home season since 1982 and chasing a 10-win campaign for the first time in program history. Tennessee is 8-3 after a 31-11 rout of Florida, and the Vols would love nothing more than to spoil Vandy's season.
LSU at Oklahoma (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN): Oklahoma, now 9-2, just grabbed a win over Missouri. LSU, playing under an interim staff after Brian Kelly's midseason firing, is coming off a narrow 13-10 win over Western Kentucky.
Missouri at Arkansas (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network): Missouri is 7-3 and has quietly put together another solid season, even if a CFP berth is out of reach. Arkansas has struggled against a brutal schedule, but a rivalry win over a ranked Tiger team would change the mood heading into the offseason.
Florida State at Florida (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2): Florida State is 5-6 and needs a win in Gainesville to make a bowl, while 3-8 Florida is trying to avoid its worst season since the early 1950s.
Alabama at Auburn (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC): The Iron Bowl closes the weekend in prime time with both teams under pressure. The Crimson Tide need a win, plus help, to grab one of the final CFP spots. Auburn is 5-6 after blowing out Mercer and need a win to make a bowl game.