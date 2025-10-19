SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 9 games
The SEC’s Week 9 slate is set with an ABC tripleheader.
The SEC's Week 9 slate is set with an ABC tripleheader headlined by Texas A&M's primetime trip to LSU and a noon showcase featuring Ole Miss at Oklahoma. Two afternoon games remain in flex windows, with final selections between ESPN and SEC Network to be confirmed under the conference's six-day option. All times Eastern and subject to change
Saturday, Oct. 25 (Week 9)
- Ole Miss at Oklahoma — 12:00 p.m., ABC
- Auburn at Arkansas — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- Alabama at South Carolina — 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Texas at Mississippi State — 3:30 p.m. or 4:15 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
- Missouri at Vanderbilt — 3:30 p.m. or 4:15 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
- Texas A&M at LSU — 7:30 p.m., ABC
- Tennessee at Kentucky — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Off this week: Florida, Georgia.
