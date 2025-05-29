SEC, Big Ten football schedule pact 'dead in the water': report
The future of the SEC football schedule remains a major subject of debate in the conference, especially as it may impact its College Football Playoff chances.
Amid that talk, one notable proposal has emerged, as SEC coaches expressed support for the idea of playing Big Ten teams during the regular season, but that idea may not have the backing of the higher ups in the conference.
The proposal for a mandate for SEC teams to play Big Ten opponents in the regular season is “dead in the water,” according to a report from ESPN’s Heather Dinich.
That lack of support extends all the way up to the commissioner level.
SEC chief Greg Sankey said a Big Ten regular season series would come about in three ways: avoid it, let it happen organically between schools, or enforce a mandate.
Sankey all but denied a mandate would ever happen, saying: “That third one’s incredibly difficult,” according to ESPN.
That leaves the SEC’s position likely to be either indifference to the idea, or to allow its member schools to schedule those games on their own.
The debate around the SEC adopting a ninth conference football game has also influenced the deliberation, but the conference is cautious on making that move without knowing the future of the College Football Playoff format.
It is believed the SEC would more readily adopt the ninth game if they can secure four automatic bids any in future playoff field.
“We want to compete against the Big Ten,” Kelly said at the SEC spring meetings.
“Look, the Big Ten right now holds it on the SEC. They won the last two national championships. That’s the reality of it. We want to get challenged in that regard, and we’d like to be able to get that done.”
Kelly added: “That is up to our commissioner and the ADs to see if that can happen or not, but that’s the wish of the room.”
As of right now, it looks like the wish of the coaches’ room doesn’t align with the wish of the commissioner’s room.
