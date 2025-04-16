College Football HQ

SEC Media Days 2025 schedule, dates: When teams, coaches will speak

Atlanta plays host to the 2025 SEC Media Days this summer.

James Parks

SEC Media Days is set ahead of the 2025 football season.
SEC Media Days is set ahead of the 2025 football season. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One of the biggest dates on college football’s preseason calendar has been set as the SEC has revealed its appearance schedule for the conference’s coaches and teams ahead of the 2025 SEC Media Days this summer.

This year’s event returns to Atlanta for the third time since 2018 and is set for July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Last season marked the second-straight year the SEC didn’t put a team in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after winning the previous four CFP titles.

Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee were the three SEC teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff in its inaugural 12-team field, but the Longhorns were the only school to advance past the quarterfinal round, falling to eventual champion Ohio State in the semifinals.

Here’s a look at the 2025 SEC Football Media Days schedule as announced by the conference.

Monday, July 14

LSU ─ Brian Kelly

Ole Miss ─ Lane Kiffin

South Carolina ─ Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt ─ Clark Lea

-

Tuesday, July 15

Auburn ─ Hugh Freeze

Georgia ─ Kirby Smart

Tennessee ─ Josh Heupel

Texas ─ Steve Sarkisian

-

Wednesday, July 16

Alabama ─ Kalen DeBoer

Florida ─ Billy Napier

Mississippi State ─ Jeff Lebby

Oklahoma ─ Brent Venables

-

Thursday, July 17

Arkansas ─ Sam Pittman

Kentucky ─ Mark Stoops

Missouri ─ Eli Drinkwitz

Texas A&M ─ Mike Elko

-

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Schedules