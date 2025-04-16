SEC Media Days 2025 schedule, dates: When teams, coaches will speak
One of the biggest dates on college football’s preseason calendar has been set as the SEC has revealed its appearance schedule for the conference’s coaches and teams ahead of the 2025 SEC Media Days this summer.
This year’s event returns to Atlanta for the third time since 2018 and is set for July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Last season marked the second-straight year the SEC didn’t put a team in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after winning the previous four CFP titles.
Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee were the three SEC teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff in its inaugural 12-team field, but the Longhorns were the only school to advance past the quarterfinal round, falling to eventual champion Ohio State in the semifinals.
Here’s a look at the 2025 SEC Football Media Days schedule as announced by the conference.
Monday, July 14
LSU ─ Brian Kelly
Ole Miss ─ Lane Kiffin
South Carolina ─ Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt ─ Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
Auburn ─ Hugh Freeze
Georgia ─ Kirby Smart
Tennessee ─ Josh Heupel
Texas ─ Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama ─ Kalen DeBoer
Florida ─ Billy Napier
Mississippi State ─ Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma ─ Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
Arkansas ─ Sam Pittman
Kentucky ─ Mark Stoops
Missouri ─ Eli Drinkwitz
Texas A&M ─ Mike Elko
