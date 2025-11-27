Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2025: All the Games on TV today
Thanksgiving Day is finally here, and alongside food and family, that special occasion means one other big American tradition to celebrate today: Football.
This year’s annual Turkey Day festivities brings us four games across the national TV schedule today, including one notable college football matchup and three NFL games, two of which involve key divisional rivalries, and another from Jerry World.
Here’s your viewing guide for the football to watch on the Thanksgiving schedule today.
Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2025
All times Eastern
Navy at Memphis
Thurs., Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
There’s still an outside chance what happens here could have an effect on the College Football Playoff bracket.
Navy sits at 8-2 with a 6-1 mark in American Conference play and is still in play for the championship game, but they also need some help.
They need either Charlotte to upset Tulane (unlikely) and for Temple to take out North Texas (also unlikely) to get there.
Memphis is 8-3 and out of the playoff picture, but has a chance to play a big spoiler against the Midshipmen, and by winning this game and the bowl would win double-digit games for the third-straight year, as head coach Ryan Silverfield has been connected to several Power Four jobs.
NFL games on Thanksgiving
Packers at Lions. This NFC North rivalry could prove very impactful, even with both these teams behind Chicago in the division, as Green Bay can improve its chance to win against two-time defending division champs Detroit to win a potential tiebreaker. 1 p.m. on Fox
Chiefs at Cowboys. Two of the top passing offenses in football are both coming off signature wins, Kansas City over Indy in overtime and Dallas over Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, but both have a long way to the playoff. 4:30 p.m. on CBS
Bengals at Ravens. Once upon a time, Baltimore was a 1-5 afterthought, but now leads the AFC North on a five-game win streak and among the 10 best in scoring and rushing. Joe Burrow should return from his injury on Thanksgiving night, but leads the 3-8 Bengals into the meat of a tough schedule going forward. 8:20 p.m. on NBC
What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like today
The automatic qualifiers
Projected conference champions
Ohio State, Big Ten champion
Texas A&M. SEC champion
Texas Tech, Big 12 champion
Miami, ACC champion
Tulane, Group of Five selection
First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Georgia
First Round Games
12 Tulane at
5 Texas Tech
Winner plays 4 Georgia
9 Notre Dame at
8 Oklahoma
Winner plays 1 Ohio State
11 Miami at
6 Oregon
Winner plays 3 Texas A&M
10 Alabama at
7 Ole Miss
Winner plays 2 Indiana
First team out: BYU
Second team out: Utah
College Football Playoff rankings for Rivalry Week
Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Miami
- Utah
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Texas
- USC
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Arizona State
- SMU
- Pittsburgh
- Georgia Tech
- Tulane
- Arizona
