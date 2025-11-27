Thanksgiving football schedule 2025: All the games on TV today

College Football HQ

How you can watch all the football games today as the Thanksgiving schedule brings us a four-course setting from college to the NFL.

James Parks

How to watch the football schedule on Thanksgiving. / USA Today Sports | Imagn

Thanksgiving Day is finally here, and alongside food and family, that special occasion means one other big American tradition to celebrate today: Football.

This year’s annual Turkey Day festivities brings us four games across the national TV schedule today, including one notable college football matchup and three NFL games, two of which involve key divisional rivalries, and another from Jerry World.

Here’s your viewing guide for the football to watch on the Thanksgiving schedule today.

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2025

All times Eastern

Navy at Memphis

Thurs., Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

There’s still an outside chance what happens here could have an effect on the College Football Playoff bracket.

Navy sits at 8-2 with a 6-1 mark in American Conference play and is still in play for the championship game, but they also need some help.

They need either Charlotte to upset Tulane (unlikely) and for Temple to take out North Texas (also unlikely) to get there.

Memphis is 8-3 and out of the playoff picture, but has a chance to play a big spoiler against the Midshipmen, and by winning this game and the bowl would win double-digit games for the third-straight year, as head coach Ryan Silverfield has been connected to several Power Four jobs.

NFL games on Thanksgiving

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Packers at Lions. This NFC North rivalry could prove very impactful, even with both these teams behind Chicago in the division, as Green Bay can improve its chance to win against two-time defending division champs Detroit to win a potential tiebreaker. 1 p.m. on Fox

Chiefs at Cowboys. Two of the top passing offenses in football are both coming off signature wins, Kansas City over Indy in overtime and Dallas over Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, but both have a long way to the playoff. 4:30 p.m. on CBS

Bengals at Ravens. Once upon a time, Baltimore was a 1-5 afterthought, but now leads the AFC North on a five-game win streak and among the 10 best in scoring and rushing. Joe Burrow should return from his injury on Thanksgiving night, but leads the 3-8 Bengals into the meat of a tough schedule going forward. 8:20 p.m. on NBC

What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like today

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The automatic qualifiers

Projected conference champions

Ohio State, Big Ten champion
Texas A&M. SEC champion
Texas Tech, Big 12 champion
Miami, ACC champion
Tulane, Group of Five selection

First Round Byes

No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Georgia

First Round Games

12 Tulane at
5 Texas Tech
Winner plays 4 Georgia

9 Notre Dame at
8 Oklahoma
Winner plays 1 Ohio State

11 Miami at
6 Oregon
Winner plays 3 Texas A&M

10 Alabama at
7 Ole Miss
Winner plays 2 Indiana

First team out: BYU

Second team out: Utah

College Football Playoff rankings for Rivalry Week

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Oregon
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Utah
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Michigan
  16. Texas
  17. USC
  18. Virginia
  19. Tennessee
  20. Arizona State
  21. SMU
  22. Pittsburgh
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Tulane
  25. Arizona

