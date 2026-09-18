What College Football Games Are On Today? What to Watch on the Week 3 Schedule on Friday

College football returns to action today with a tripleheader of Week 3 matchups across the country, with four ranked teams on the field, including one Big 12 clash with AP poll teams on the same field in a game that could influence the shape of the playoff.

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 3 college football schedule and how you can watch the action unfold tonight.

What College Football Games Are on Today?

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

5 Miami at Wake Forest

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Fri., Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Miami’s offense should control the pace of this game with some ease, opening things up early on to build a big lead before settling down with a loaded backfield to close out, but Wake could be the first team that actually punches back, especially with the turnover in the Hurricanes’ defensive backfield.

Darian Mensah has 653 passing yards while completing more than 91 percent of his pass attempts with 8 touchdowns and no turnovers, with half his scores going to star wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Line: Miami -20.5, 55.5

22 Houston at 13 Texas Tech

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Fri., Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on Fox

A major early season test for a pair of Big 12 championship hopefuls, with Texas Tech having to replace some of its elite defenders from last year’s conference title team, and Houston returning Conner Weigman at the quarterback position.

This was one of Houston’s two losses a year ago, and it wants to use the road test to prove it has taken a step forward in the Big 12 pecking order, while the Red Raiders are eager to reassert their dominance in the conference and avoid the upset.

Line: Texas Tech -7.5, 52.5

Portland State at 21 Oregon

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Fri., Sept. 18 at 10:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Okay, this is one game Oregon shouldn’t play close in. They tempted fate in the opener against Boise State and then succumbed to it at Oklahoma State, tumbling from its preseason No. 2 ranking and almost out of the polls entirely.

While pollsters and eventually College Football Playoff selectors may not learn much of any lesson from a big win in this matchup, it should prove cathartic for the Ducks to put up some better numbers and build confidence for the rest of their schedule.

Line: Oregon -57.5, 67.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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