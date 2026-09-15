2026 Big 12 Football Power Rankings Ahead of Week 3

From an intriguing battle between conference heavyweights, to blowout losses against SEC foes, to an improbable turnaround in Stillwater, Week 2 in the Big 12 was chaotic.

Week 3 is the last round of non-conference games for most of the Big 12. Most of these games are against either FCS or Group of Six competition, but Colorado and West Virginia both venture away from the friendly confines of their home stadia to face Power Four competition.

The Big 12 showcases two conference matchups in Week 3. The first matchup is a highly consequential meeting between championship contenders in Jones AT&T Stadium Friday, and the second is an opportunity for two teams that had rough showings in Week 2 to get on track in London, England.

Below, we power rank all 16 Big 12 teams entering Week 3 of the 2026 college football season.

16. Iowa State

A 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds to play sealed Iowa State’s fate in its 16-13 loss at Iowa. The Cyclones jumped out to a 10-point lead in the second quarter, but as a whole, the offense was inconsistent moving the football for a second consecutive week.

Bowling Green is Iowa State’s non-conference finale (Noon EDT, ESPNU). The Falcons are off to an 0-2 start, which includes a 20-13 home loss to FCS Tarleton State.

15. West Virginia

Sep 12, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the UT Martin Skyhawks at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mountaineers cruised to a 52-7 win over UT Martin in Week 2. West Virginia’s offense churned out 316 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and the only score it allowed was a scoop and score in the final four minutes of the game.

West Virginia plays its marquee non-conference game against Virginia in Charlotte this weekend (7:30 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). Both teams possess potent running backs and are quarterbacked by capable runners, so the run game will be an emphasis on both sides.

14. Cincinnati

Western Carolina competed with Cincinnati into the second quarter, but the Bearcats rattled off 48 straight points en route to a 62-10 victory. JC French IV finished the game 21-of-24 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bearcats ran for 418 yards and seven touchdowns against the Catamounts.

Cincinnati ends non-conference play against Miami (OH) at Nippert Stadium (3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). The RedHawks already dropped a Power Four loss to Pittsburgh, falling 59-14 to the Panthers in Week 1.

13. Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) throws the ball against Missouri Tigers during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jayhawks let the game get out of hand in their 38-21 loss to Missouri on Friday. Isaiah Marshall threw a pair of highlight reel touchdown passes but finished 13-of-30 in the air with two costly second half turnovers, and Kansas’ secondary was ineffective in slowing down the Tigers’ receiving duo of Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode.

Kansas travels to London, England to open Big 12 play against Arizona State this week (Noon EDT, FS1). Both teams are trying to get right after losing by double digits to SEC teams in Week 2.

12. TCU

The Horned Frogs got right with a 63-7 victory against Grambling State in Week 2. Jaden Craig hit on a couple of deep touchdown passes in his 24-of-31, 391-yard performance, looking much better than the version of himself on display in TCU’s loss to North Carolina in Ireland.

TCU’s third and final non-conference game is against Arkansas State this week (8 p.m. EDT, ESPNU). The Red Wolves are off to a 1-1 start, suffering a 42-24 road loss to Memphis in Week 1.

11. Baylor

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) runs after the catch for a touchdown against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Bennett started in place of an injured DJ Lagway in Baylor’s 44-3 win against Prairie View A&M, and he and third-stringer Edward Griffin combined for three interceptions in the game. The defense allowed a field goal on the opening possession but only gave up 100 total yards of offense.

Baylor ends non-conference play with Louisiana Tech this week (4 p.m. EDT, ESPNU). The Bulldogs played LSU tight in the first half of their 45-14 loss to the Tigers last week.

10. UCF

The Knights fell in an ugly 12-7 loss at Pittsburgh in Week 2. The defense bent but didn’t break, but consistent struggles to generate anything on the ground and a pair of turnovers on downs deep in Panther territory made for a frustrating day on offense.

UCF hopes to get right against Georgia State this week (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+), but they have encountered a new challenge ahead of Big 12 play. The Knights will be without Alonza Barnett at quarterback for the next few weeks as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

9. Colorado

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the second half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes never trailed in their 52-21 rout of Weber State, but there were reasons for frustration despite the positive result. Colorado committed 13 penalties for 107 yards, lost a pair of fumbles in the first half and missed a 47-yard field goal attempt late in the game.

Colorado heads to Northwestern for their second non-conference road game of the season (7:30 p.m. EDT). The Wildcats had Week 2 off, and their Week 1 performance was an uninspiring 34-18 win over FCS South Dakota State.

8. Oklahoma State

A week after a 24-10 loss at Tulsa, Drew Mestemaker and the offense amassed 554 yards against a supposedly elite defense in Oklahoma State’s 39-31 upset win over No. 6 Oregon. It's a result that makes one question how good Tulsa is, how bad Oregon is and where Oklahoma State falls in the grand scheme of the Big 12.

Oklahoma State ends non-conference play against Murray State this weekend (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+). The Racers are an FCS foe, but a rout could be the fuel the Cowboys need to springboard into Big 12 play.

7. Arizona State

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (7) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giveaways turned a competitive non-conference matchup into a 48-20 blowout loss at Texas A&M for Arizona State. Both of the interceptions Cutter Boley threw in the fourth quarter were run back for touchdowns, and the fumble he lost was converted into a field goal four plays later.

The Sun Devils start Big 12 play against Kansas in London, England this week (Noon EDT, FS1). The Jayhawks struggled to contain Missouri's receivers last week, which may be an encouraging sign for Omarion Miller and Reed Harris.

6. Kansas State

The Wildcats earned a comfortable 34-7 win against Washington State last week. Cougars’ defensive back Jaylen Thomas picked off Avery Johnson twice, the second of which he returned for a touchdown. However, the Wildcats ripped off several long runs in their 295-yard rushing performance, and the defense pitched a shutout.

Kansas State rounds out non-conference play with a bout against Tulane this week (Noon EDT, ESPN2). The Green Wave has given the Wildcats trouble in the past, but it has taken a noticeable step back in the coaching transition from Jon Sumrall to Will Hall.

5. Arizona

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Brandon Phelps (18) runs after a catch against BYU Cougars linebacker Isaiah Glasker (16) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats fought hard but came up short in a 28-17 loss at BYU, one of the top teams in the Big 12. Wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III was short of the line to gain on a fourth down deep in BYU territory, ending a potential go-ahead touchdown drive with eight minutes to play.

Arizona plays its second non-conference game of the season against Northern Illinois this week (10:30 p.m. EDT, TNT). The Huskies are 0-2 to start the year; Iowa blanked them in Week 1, and they fell to 2025 FCS national championship runner up Illinois State at home last week.

4. Houston

The Cougars waltzed their way to a 77-6 win over Southern last week. The game offered Houston its first extended look at five-star freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson, who completed six of seven pass attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns and took a mishandled snap 54 yards for another score.

Houston travels to Texas Tech to open Big 12 play on Friday (8 p.m. EDT, FOX). This game will yield an important early-season result for the race to the Big 12 Championship

3. Texas Tech

Sep 12, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos (4) runs the ball against Oregon State during the fourth quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kallie Hansel-Tennes-Imagn Images. Mandatory Credit: Kallie Hansel-Tennes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders needed fourth quarter heroics from Will Hammond in their 35-24 win at Oregon State. The veteran Texas Tech secondary allowed Braden Atkinson and Jesse Legree to connect eight times for 240 yards and two touchdowns, half of a nearly 500-yard day for the Beavers’ offense.

Texas Tech hosts Houston on Friday night to kick off its Big 12 schedule (8 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Cougars will likely be one of few ranked opponents to appear on the Red Raiders’ schedule all season.

2. Utah

The Utes dominated the middle quarters of their 43-10 victory over Arkansas in Week 2. The backfield tandem of Devon Dampier and Wayshawn Parker was too much for the Razorbacks’ defense, and the Utah defense created constant confusion for first-year starting quarterback KJ Jackson.

Utah ends non-conference play against Utah State this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, FOX). The Aggies were throwing into the end zone with a chance to win in their 16-14 loss at Washington last week.

1. BYU

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Kyler Kasper (3) celebrates with quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) and tight end Keayen Nead (45) after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars earned one of the most impressive wins in the Big 12's young season against Arizona last week. The defense bent but didn't break over the course of the second half, and the offense was able to salt away the final five minutes of game time to prevent any last second heroics from Noah Fifita.

BYU travels to Colorado State for its second non-conference game of 2026 (7:30 p.m. EDT, CBS). The Rams are comfortably 2-0 to start the Jim Mora Jr. era, including a 35-13 win over former Mountain West foe Wyoming.