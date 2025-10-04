What to know for college football today: Week 6 scores and top games
College football kicks off its Week 6 schedule today with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Today brings us several consequential matchups across the country, including two games with ranked teams on both sides of the field, one in the SEC and another in the ACC.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 6 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
College football games today: Week 6 schedule, scores for Saturday
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 6 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia
12 p.m. on ABC
Coming off yet another loss against Alabama, the reigning SEC champions look to get back on the horse at home against a Kentucky side that has still struggled to find much of any momentum on offense at 0-2 in SEC play.
Line: Georgia -20.5
--
No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati
12 p.m. on ESPN2
Just a three-point loss against Nebraska in the opener keeps Cincy from being undefeated and their top 20 scoring offense is coming off an important win at Kansas to start 1-0 in Big 12 play, but the Cyclones can move the ball a little, too.
Line: Cincinnati -1.5
--
Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan
12 p.m. on Fox
Big Noon Kickoff is live from the Big House as the Wolverines return from a triumph at Nebraska two weeks ago and looking to set their dominant rushing attack against a Badgers team that is already down a game in Big Ten play and has scored over 20 points in just one game this season.
Line: Michigan -17.5
--
No. 22 Illinois at Purdue
12 p.m. on BTN
Fresh off an important last-second win against USC, the Illini hit the road against a Purdue side already 0-1 in the Big Ten and among college football’s worst offenses when running the ball.
Line: Illinois -9.5
--
No. 7 Penn State at UCLA
3:30 p.m. on CBS
In a down mood after another loss against a ranked team, the Nittany Lions are expected to get a pick-me-up against a reeling Bruins squad that just fired its head coach and can’t get anything right, which may not do much for Penn State’s playoff resume.
Line: Penn State -24.5
--
No. 9 Texas at Florida
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Arch Manning hasn’t lived anywhere near up to all that preseason hype, and now he goes on the road in the SEC opener. Florida has dropped three straight, placing Billy Napier back firmly on the hot seat, but has played good enough defense to make this interesting.
Line: Texas -4.5
--
No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Can the Commodores do it again? They stunned the world by upsetting top-ranked Alabama in Nashville last season, and come into this rematch as college football’s fourth-ranked scoring offense. Bama is coming off a huge win against Georgia, like it did last time it played Vandy.
Line: Alabama -10.5
--
Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m. on NBC
Boise State was a shoo-in to repeat as the Group of Five’s playoff rep again this year, but a loss to USF in the opener has thrown a monkey wrench into those plans, and the Broncos are big underdogs on the road against a resurgent Notre Dame team that just pounded Arkansas so hard it fired its head coach.
Line: Notre Dame -20.5
--
No. 24 Virginia at Louisville
3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Unranked teams that break into the poll sometimes flop their test the next week and fall right out of the poll again, and Virginia could be walking into a similar trap against undefeated Louisville. UVA beat Florida State last week, but the Cardinals are a tough out at home.
Line: Louisville -6.5
--
Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma
4 p.m. on SEC Network
Rising star quarterback John Mateer is out of the picture for the duration after a surprise hand injury, but the Sooners shouldn’t have too much trouble against the Golden Flashes, the nation’s 122nd ranked scoring offense.
Line: Oklahoma -44.5
--
No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston
7 p.m. on ESPN
Undefeated and in the lead for the Big 12 title right now, the Red Raiders and their expensive new defense have looked the part so far heading into another road test against the undefeated Cougars.
Line: Texas Tech -11.5
--
Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State
7:30 p.m. on NBC
Back from their Big Ten opener across the country, the Buckeyes return to the Horseshoe boasting the nation’s most efficient quarterback and arguably the country’s most talented defense, but the Gophers can play a little D, too.
Line: Ohio State -23.5
--
No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Historically, this is one of college football’s more consequential rivalry games when it comes to the national title race, and this early season test finds the Seminoles, off a surprise early loss last week, facing a dynamic and undefeated Hurricanes squad.
Line: Miami -4.5
--
Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Marcel Reed and the Aggies’ offense eked out a close win over struggling Auburn a week ago, but face a tougher test against a Bulldogs offense that forced Tennessee into overtime a week ago.
Line: Texas A&M -14.5
--