When is the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony? Finalists, odds, time and TV channel
College football’s most prestigious individual honor is set to be handed out as the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony gets underway from New York today.
The best four players in the country, three quarterbacks and one running back, are up for the top prize in the NCAA, with two of them representing smaller, often overlooked programs that are suddenly playing themselves into national consideration.
When is the 2025 Heisman Trophy show?
The winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 13 with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the main ABC network.
Heisman Trophy finalists
Fernando Mendoza (-4000): The Indiana quarterback led an historic 13-0 effort that included the first Big Ten title for the school since 1967 and leads college football with 33 passing touchdowns.
Diego Pavia (+1400): A signal caller at another smaller school having a great year, the Vanderbilt quarterback led his school to its first 10-win season, averaging over 460 total yards per game.
Jeremiyah Love (+35000): The only non-quarterback in New York, the Notre Dame tailback is third in the country with 18 rushing touchdowns.
Julian Sayin (+50000): His first season at the helm as the Ohio State quarterback resulted in an FBS-leading 78.4 percent completion mark and he never went under 70 percent in a single game for the undefeated Buckeyes.
Schools with most Heisman Trophy winners
More: These college football teams have the most Heisman Trophy winners
USC (8): Mike Garrett 1965, O.J. Simpson 1968, Charles White 1979, Marcus Allen 1981, Carson Palmer 2002, Matt Leinart 2004, Reggie Bush 2005, Caleb Williams 2022
Ohio State (7): Les Horvath 1944, Vic Janowicz 1950, Howard Cassady 1955, Archie Griffin 1974 and 1975, Eddie George 1995, Troy Smith 2006
Oklahoma (7): Billy Vessels 1952, Steve Owens 1969, Billy Sims 1978, Jason White 2003, Sam Bradford 2008, Baker Mayfield 2017, Kyler Murray 2018
Notre Dame (7): Angelo Bertelli 1943, John Lujack 1947, Leon Hart 1949, John Lattner 1953, Paul Hornung 1956, John Huarte 1964, Tim Brown 1987
Alabama (4): Mark Ingram 2009, Derrick Henry 2015, DeVonta Smith 2020, Bryce Young 2021
Auburn (3): Pat Sullivan 1971, Bo Jackson 1985, Cam Newton 2010
Army (3): Doc Blanchard 1945, Glenn Davis 1946, Pete Dawkins 1958
Florida (3): Steve Spurrier 1966, Danny Wuerffel 1996, Tim Tebow 2007
Florida State (3): Charlie Ward 1993, Chris Weinke 2000, Jameis Winston 2013
Michigan (3): Tom Harmon 1940, Desmond Howard 1991, Charles Woodson 1997
Nebraska (3): Johnny Rodgers 1972, Mike Rozier 1983, Eric Crouch 2001
Heisman Trophy winners
1930s
1935 Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago
1936 Larry Kelley, TE, Yale
1937 Clinton Frank, HB, Yale
1938 Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU
1939 Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa
1940s
1940 Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan
1941 Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota
1942 Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia
1943 Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame
1944 Les Horvath, HB, Ohio State
1945 Doc Blanchard, FB, Army
1946 Glenn Davis, RB, Army
1947 John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame
1948 Doak Walker, RB, SMU
1949 Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame
1950s
1950 Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State
1951 Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton
1952 Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma
1953 John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame
1954 Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin
1955 Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State
1956 Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame
1957 John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M
1958 Pete Dawkins, RB, Army
1959 Billy Cannon, RB, LSU
1960s
1960 Joe Bellino, RB, Navy
1961 Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse
1962 Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State
1963 Roger Staubach, QB, Navy
1964 John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame
1965 Mike Garrett, RB, USC
1966 Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida
1967 Gary Beban, QB, UCLA
1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC
1969 Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma
1970s
1970 Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford
1971 Pat Sullivan, QB, Auburn
1972 Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska
1973 John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State
1974 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1975 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1976 Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh
1977 Earl Campbell, RB, Texas
1978 Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma
1979 Charles White, RB, USC
1980s
1980 George Rogers, RB, South Carolina
1981 Marcus Allen, RB, USC
1982 Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia
1983 Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska
1984 Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College
1985 Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn
1986 Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami
1987 Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame
1988 Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State
1989 Andre Ware, QB, Houston
1990s
1990 Ty Detmer, QB, BYU
1991 Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan
1992 Gino Torretta, QB, Miami
1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State
1994 Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado
1995 Eddie George, RB, Ohio State
1996 Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida
1997 Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan
1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas
1999 Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin
2000s
2000 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State
2001 Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska
2002 Carson Palmer, QB, USC
2003 Jason White, QB, Oklahoma
2004 Matt Leinart, QB, USC
2005 Reggie Bush, RB, USC
2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State
2007 Tim Tebow, QB, Florida
2008 Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
2009 Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama
2010s
2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
2011 Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
2012 Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
2013 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
2015 Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
2016 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2018 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2020s
2020 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2022 Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2023 Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
2024 Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.