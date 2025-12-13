College football’s most prestigious individual honor is set to be handed out as the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony gets underway from New York today.

The best four players in the country, three quarterbacks and one running back, are up for the top prize in the NCAA, with two of them representing smaller, often overlooked programs that are suddenly playing themselves into national consideration.

When is the 2025 Heisman Trophy show?

The winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 13 with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the main ABC network.

Heisman Trophy finalists

Fernando Mendoza (-4000): The Indiana quarterback led an historic 13-0 effort that included the first Big Ten title for the school since 1967 and leads college football with 33 passing touchdowns.

Diego Pavia (+1400): A signal caller at another smaller school having a great year, the Vanderbilt quarterback led his school to its first 10-win season, averaging over 460 total yards per game.

Jeremiyah Love (+35000): The only non-quarterback in New York, the Notre Dame tailback is third in the country with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Julian Sayin (+50000): His first season at the helm as the Ohio State quarterback resulted in an FBS-leading 78.4 percent completion mark and he never went under 70 percent in a single game for the undefeated Buckeyes.

Schools with most Heisman Trophy winners

USC (8): Mike Garrett 1965, O.J. Simpson 1968, Charles White 1979, Marcus Allen 1981, Carson Palmer 2002, Matt Leinart 2004, Reggie Bush 2005, Caleb Williams 2022

Ohio State (7): Les Horvath 1944, Vic Janowicz 1950, Howard Cassady 1955, Archie Griffin 1974 and 1975, Eddie George 1995, Troy Smith 2006

Oklahoma (7): Billy Vessels 1952, Steve Owens 1969, Billy Sims 1978, Jason White 2003, Sam Bradford 2008, Baker Mayfield 2017, Kyler Murray 2018

Notre Dame (7): Angelo Bertelli 1943, John Lujack 1947, Leon Hart 1949, John Lattner 1953, Paul Hornung 1956, John Huarte 1964, Tim Brown 1987

Alabama (4): Mark Ingram 2009, Derrick Henry 2015, DeVonta Smith 2020, Bryce Young 2021

Auburn (3): Pat Sullivan 1971, Bo Jackson 1985, Cam Newton 2010

Army (3): Doc Blanchard 1945, Glenn Davis 1946, Pete Dawkins 1958

Florida (3): Steve Spurrier 1966, Danny Wuerffel 1996, Tim Tebow 2007

Florida State (3): Charlie Ward 1993, Chris Weinke 2000, Jameis Winston 2013

Michigan (3): Tom Harmon 1940, Desmond Howard 1991, Charles Woodson 1997

Nebraska (3): Johnny Rodgers 1972, Mike Rozier 1983, Eric Crouch 2001

Heisman Trophy winners

1930s

1935 Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago

1936 Larry Kelley, TE, Yale

1937 Clinton Frank, HB, Yale

1938 Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU

1939 Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa

1940s

1940 Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan

1941 Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota

1942 Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia

1943 Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame

1944 Les Horvath, HB, Ohio State

1945 Doc Blanchard, FB, Army

1946 Glenn Davis, RB, Army

1947 John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame

1948 Doak Walker, RB, SMU

1949 Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame

1950s

1950 Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State

1951 Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton

1952 Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma

1953 John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame

1954 Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin

1955 Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State

1956 Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame

1957 John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M

1958 Pete Dawkins, RB, Army

1959 Billy Cannon, RB, LSU

1960s

1960 Joe Bellino, RB, Navy

1961 Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse

1962 Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State

1963 Roger Staubach, QB, Navy

1964 John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame

1965 Mike Garrett, RB, USC

1966 Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida

1967 Gary Beban, QB, UCLA

1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC

1969 Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma

1970s

1970 Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford

1971 Pat Sullivan, QB, Auburn

1972 Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska

1973 John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State

1974 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

1975 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

1976 Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh

1977 Earl Campbell, RB, Texas

1978 Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma

1979 Charles White, RB, USC

1980s

1980 George Rogers, RB, South Carolina

1981 Marcus Allen, RB, USC

1982 Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia

1983 Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska

1984 Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College

1985 Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn

1986 Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami

1987 Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame

1988 Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State

1989 Andre Ware, QB, Houston

1990s

1990 Ty Detmer, QB, BYU

1991 Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan

1992 Gino Torretta, QB, Miami

1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State

1994 Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado

1995 Eddie George, RB, Ohio State

1996 Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida

1997 Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan

1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas

1999 Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin

2000s

2000 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

2001 Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska

2002 Carson Palmer, QB, USC

2003 Jason White, QB, Oklahoma

2004 Matt Leinart, QB, USC

2005 Reggie Bush, RB, USC

2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State

2007 Tim Tebow, QB, Florida

2008 Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma

2009 Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2010s

2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

2011 Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor

2012 Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

2013 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon

2015 Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

2016 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2018 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2020s

2020 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2022 Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2023 Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

2024 Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

