Where is College GameDay? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off College Football in Week 7

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN’s flagship college football program hits the road in Big 12 country for the first time this season ahead of a critical non-conference matchup that finds two ranked and undefeated teams on the same field in a formidable clash that could influence the playoff bracket down the line.

College GameDay airs live on Saturday, Oct. 17 ahead of the marquee matchup between No. 2 Notre Dame and host No. 8 ranked and Big 12 leader BYU, a critical test of two College Football Playoff hopefuls each looking to avoid their first loss of the season.

Playoff Hopefuls Meet in Battle of Undefeateds

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For the first time in nearly 20 years, College GameDay is on site in Provo. Not since 2009 has the ESPN flagship college football program been on the BYU campus, and they arrive in time to see what just might be the decisive game of their 2026 season.

BYU sits atop the Big 12 standings and remains on a very short list to make a run at the conference championship sitting at 5-0 on the year, but has not faced an opponent of this caliber until now.

Neither arguably has Notre Dame itself, which up to now has been bullying overmatched opponents by an average of 33 points per game, the highest margin in college football, and is coming off a 58-7 thrashing of Stanford in the house that Rockne built.

What’s On For College Football in Week 7

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Ohio State at Indiana. A rematch of the Big Ten title game, with the Buckeyes looking to avoid a second loss with a tough schedule awaiting. 12 p.m. on Fox

Florida at Texas. Dumped from the No. 1 ranking, the Longhorns need answers, and the Gators hope to avoid a third-straight loss. 12 p.m. on ABC

Mississippi State at LSU. Two SEC hopefuls coming off losses and needing wins. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Auburn at Georgia. The new No. 1 Bulldogs look to avoid a trap against their rivals. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee. Arkansas almost got the Vols, and the Bulldogs did get the Tide last week. 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Missouri at Ole Miss. Mizzou is on a roll and the Rebels just pounded Vanderbilt. Both are 2-1 in SEC play. 3:30 p.m. on SECN

Florida State at Miami. The Hurricanes return looking to put Mike Norvell a little closer to getting fired. 7 p.m. on ESPN

Notre Dame at BYU. Whoever loses this one will get docked some points by the playoff selectors down the line. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?

Host teams in bold

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 66

Georgia: 44

Oklahoma: 43

Michigan: 42

Notre Dame: 41

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 17

Where: Provo, Utah

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network