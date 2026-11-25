The face and voice of college football on ESPN appears to be poised to stay at the network for the foreseeable future, according to a bombshell new report.

Kirk Herbstreit and the ESPN network are expected to come to agreement on a long-term contract soon and are closing in on a deal, according to Front Office Sports.

New deal for ESPN and Kirk Herbstreit?

Herbstreit’s current arrangement with ESPN was due to expire at the end of the 2026 college football season.

The veteran college football broadcaster has been with the ESPN network since 1996, when he took an analyst position on College GameDay, its flagship pregame college football program, and has been its lead color analyst in-booth for marquee games since 2006.

Herbstreit also reportedly came to terms on a new long-term deal with Amazon , where he serves as the color analyst for Thursday Night Football games in the NFL season.

The network responds to the report

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN itself, however, appears to be taking a slightly different view of the situation.

The network responded to the FOS report by saying: “We’re not close to an agreement.”

It continued by noting that its representatives have been in communication with Herbstreit and his side, and that the network is prepared to “engage more directly” with their team after the end of the college football season.

“We’re hopeful we can get something done at that time,” the statement continued.

A veteran ESPN presence

In a cycle over the last couple of years that has seen ESPN part ways with numerous well known broadcasters and announcers, the retention of Herbstreit would signal his continued importance to the network and its college football coverage.

Herbstreit is heavily involved in ESPN’s own relationship with the College Football Playoff, serving as the color commentator for key postseason matchups, and for the National Championship Game alongside play-by-play man Chris Fowler.

One of Sports' Most Active Broadcasters

Herbstreit’s schedule is one of the most rigorous in sports television, preparing for and appearing on College GameDay, calling major college football games, and analyzing NFL contests on Thursdays.

That workload has made him one of the industry’s most valuable on-air talents and helped secure an elite position among the higher-paid, and most well-respected football broadcasters.

(Front Office Sports)