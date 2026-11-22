College football is heading into the 2026 regular season finale with plenty still to decide on the field among the top dozen teams in the playoff bracket.

ESPN and College GameDay will be on site to watch one of this season’s surprise contenders as the network’s flagship pregame show returns to ACC country.

Where is College GameDay going?

College football’s most famous pregame extravaganza will hit the road down South to take in surprise ACC contender Wake Forest in its Week 13 matchup against Duke.

WAKE FOREST, WE CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU‼️



We're headed to Winston-Salem, NC as the 10-1 Demon Deacons host Duke 🍿 @WakeFB pic.twitter.com/M0HH7dJI4c — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2026

It’s something of a surprise given the other traditional Rivalry Week matchups on tap, but what the Demon Deacons have done on the field deserve national recognition.

This coming Saturday’s program will mark the last regular season appearance in the 2026 campaign for ESPN’s program as it ends another successful year on the road.

It will also be the show’s second straight time visiting an ACC school after heading to Miami for its marquee primetime game against Virginia Tech.

A sudden College Football Playoff contender

All eyes are suddenly on Wake Forest as a surprise national championship contender out of the ACC in head coach Jake Dickert’s second season on the job.

The Demon Deacons improved to 10-1 on Saturday in a dominant 50-29 win at Georgia Tech, rank No. 2 nationally in scoring, and are in direct contention for the conference championship.

Gio Lopez had 324 passing yards and four all-purpose touchdowns in the game, while Deuce Lawrence had 105 yards rushing and another score.

Saturday’s win made it eight straight for Wake since its early 33-20 loss to Miami, and it sits behind only those Hurricanes in the ACC standings after Week 12.

Where has College GameDay been so far?

Host teams in bold

Week 11: Boise State def. Oregon State, 46-41

Week 10: Notre Dame def. Miami, 31-24

Week 9: Indiana def. Minnesota, 23-16

Week 8: Utah def. Houston, 21-13

Week 7: BYU def. Notre Dame, 28-24

Week 6: Georgia def. Alabama, 20-17

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools with most College GameDay appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Notre Dame: 43

Oklahoma: 43

Florida: 43

Michigan: 42

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

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