Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 13 college football
Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in the Pacific Northwest in anticipation of the big showdown between USC and Oregon from Autzen Stadium.
The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Nov. 22 ahead of the Ducks’ showdown against the Trojans in one of this weekend’s two games between top 25 ranked opponents.
College Football Playoff hopefuls
Unless something very weird happens, it looks like the Big Ten title game will be Ohio State and Indiana, but USC and Oregon could still prove more than consequential.
Oregon is currently on the right side of the College Football Playoff bubble as the projected No. 7 seed and would host a first-round game against Alabama if the postseason began today.
But the postseason doesn’t begin today, and a loss against a resurgent ranked conference opponent could put the selection committee in quite a bind.
And a win for the Trojans in that exact scenario would prove to be a significant statement in the precious few weeks before Selection Sunday. Already at two losses, a third should knock them out of contention for good.
What's on for college football in Week 13
Many of college football’s most important teams are playing overmatched opponents, and it’s Cupcake Week in the SEC, but other games could prove impactful when it comes to the ordering of who belongs in the playoff, and where.
Still ranked at No. 22 in the committee’s poll, Missouri hits the road out of the playoff picture with no wins over ranked opponents, but could make some noise against No. 8 ranked, at-large contender Oklahoma, which has defeated Tennessee and Alabama on the road in consecutive outings.
ACC hopeful Georgia Tech may not be the conference’s highest-ranked team -- that’s still Miami -- but it can clinch a place in the league title game with a win against Pittsburgh, newly-unranked after getting pantsed by Notre Dame.
BYU slid to No. 11 in the committee’s latest rankings and sits outside the new bracket, but if they can win out they’ll get a rematch against Texas Tech for the Big 12 title. First up is a real challenge on the road against Cincinnati, losers of two straight but still dangerous.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh from the Steel City, a dominant victory for the Fighting Irish that aided their playoff ambitions.
Home teams have performed well when College GameDay comes to town, going 8-4 in the dozen regular season college football games played in 2025.
But Oregon is 0-1 in such situations, with that loss to Indiana earlier this year. Can they change the narrative against the insurgent Trojans?
Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh, 37-15
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
How to watch College GameDay
When: Sat., Nov. 22
Where: Eugene, Ore.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network