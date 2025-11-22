College Football HQ

Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 13 college football

What you need to know as ESPN and College GameDay hits the road this weekend to take in the biggest game on the Week 13 college football schedule.

James Parks

How you can watch ESPN and College GameDay kick off Week 13 college football action today.
How you can watch ESPN and College GameDay kick off Week 13 college football action today. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in the Pacific Northwest in anticipation of the big showdown between USC and Oregon from Autzen Stadium.

The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Nov. 22 ahead of the Ducks’ showdown against the Trojans in one of this weekend’s two games between top 25 ranked opponents.

College Football Playoff hopefuls

Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 13 college football
Ron Chenoy | Imagn

Unless something very weird happens, it looks like the Big Ten title game will be Ohio State and Indiana, but USC and Oregon could still prove more than consequential.

Oregon is currently on the right side of the College Football Playoff bubble as the projected No. 7 seed and would host a first-round game against Alabama if the postseason began today.

But the postseason doesn’t begin today, and a loss against a resurgent ranked conference opponent could put the selection committee in quite a bind.

And a win for the Trojans in that exact scenario would prove to be a significant statement in the precious few weeks before Selection Sunday. Already at two losses, a third should knock them out of contention for good.

What's on for college football in Week 13

Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 13 college football
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many of college football’s most important teams are playing overmatched opponents, and it’s Cupcake Week in the SEC, but other games could prove impactful when it comes to the ordering of who belongs in the playoff, and where.

Still ranked at No. 22 in the committee’s poll, Missouri hits the road out of the playoff picture with no wins over ranked opponents, but could make some noise against No. 8 ranked, at-large contender Oklahoma, which has defeated Tennessee and Alabama on the road in consecutive outings.

ACC hopeful Georgia Tech may not be the conference’s highest-ranked team -- that’s still Miami -- but it can clinch a place in the league title game with a win against Pittsburgh, newly-unranked after getting pantsed by Notre Dame.

BYU slid to No. 11 in the committee’s latest rankings and sits outside the new bracket, but if they can win out they’ll get a rematch against Texas Tech for the Big 12 title. First up is a real challenge on the road against Cincinnati, losers of two straight but still dangerous.

College GameDay locations in 2025

Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 13 college football
Mateo Rosiles/ Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh from the Steel City, a dominant victory for the Fighting Irish that aided their playoff ambitions.

Home teams have performed well when College GameDay comes to town, going 8-4 in the dozen regular season college football games played in 2025.

But Oregon is 0-1 in such situations, with that loss to Indiana earlier this year. Can they change the narrative against the insurgent Trojans?

Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh, 37-15

Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7

Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14

Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10

Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35

Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20

Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14

Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24

Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7

Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41

Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12

Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7

How to watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Nov. 22
Where: Eugene, Ore.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

Home/Schedules