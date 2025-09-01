“Throw out the last name”: Joel Klatt defends Arch Manning’s struggles against Ohio State
Arch Manning’s long-awaited 2025 debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
The sophomore, carrying the weight of a famous name and sky-high expectations, left Ohio Stadium defeated after a 14-7 loss to the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Manning never found rhythm against Ohio State’s defense, failing to throw a touchdown and committing costly mistakes that stalled drives.
The stage could hardly have been bigger. More than 107,000 fans roared with every incomplete pass as Manning struggled to push the ball downfield. He missed receivers, threw a key interception and failed on a fourth-and-goal sneak. His first true road start ended in disappointment, with the Buckeyes’ revamped defense smothering the Longhorns all night.
Joel Klatt Urges Fans To Reset Expectations
Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt used his show Monday to defend Manning, urging fans to strip away the famous last name.
“If you throw out the last name, then you lessen your expectations a little bit,” Klatt said. “These were unfair expectations. He had never thrown a pass outside of Austin, so he had never thrown a pass in his college career on the road. This was his first true road start. Starting on the road for your first time is just a different animal.”
Klatt spoke from his own experience, recalling the challenge of his first road start. He emphasized that Manning was unfairly compared to his uncles, Peyton and Eli. For Klatt, the quarterback’s debut was less about failure and more about inexperience.
He noted that Manning’s growth throughout the game, especially late in the fourth quarter, should not be ignored. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian echoed those sentiments, saying the team remains confident in its young quarterback.
Paul Finebaum Calls Performance “Terrible” But Offers Patience
Not everyone was so forgiving. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, who spent the offseason hyping Manning, called the performance “terrible” on SportsCenter. “He was underwhelming, he was sub-optimal, just fill in the blank here. Mostly, he was terrible,” Finebaum said. “And I think the biggest problem he had was the other side completely outmatched him, not only offensively, physically, but scheme-wise.”
Despite his harsh tone, Finebaum insisted he is not writing off Manning yet. He acknowledged that Texas still has a full season ahead and believes Manning will grow into the role.
Manning himself showed accountability, telling reporters, “That starts with me. I’ve got to play better for us to win.” His words matched the statistics, as Texas outgained Ohio State 336-215 but squandered red-zone chances in a game that was within reach until the final whistle.
For the Buckeyes, new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s debut could not have gone better. His scheme flustered Manning, limiting Texas to 79 yards in the first half and forcing six punts. The Longhorns’ offensive struggles were glaring, yet the defense kept them alive until the final moments. In the end, though, the night belonged to Ohio State and the “Horns down” celebration that followed Manning into the tunnel.
Manning’s debut will linger in memory as a reminder of the burden of expectation. Texas remains a contender, but the spotlight will only grow brighter for its quarterback. Every throw from here on will be measured against this difficult first chapter.
The Longhorns host the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday at noon ET.