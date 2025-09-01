Paul Finebaum on Arch Manning's Performance vs. Ohio State: 'Terrible'
Heading into Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, eveyrone wanted to see how Arch Manning would fare as the Texas Longhorns' full-time starter. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning started two games last season in place of an injured Quinn Ewers, but being the full-time starter is an entirely different beast, especially when facing the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in their own house.
Unfortunately, Manning didn't exactly leave the best first impression, completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 14-7 loss. He seemed rattled early on - which is somewhat understandable given the raucous crowd, but still not a great look - and only seemed to settle in during the fourth quarter. At that point, though, it was too little, too late.
Without beating around the bush, Manning's performance came as a disappointment for the college football world, so much so that even one of his most ardent supporters had to call it out.
Paul Finebaum Disappointed in Arch Manning, But Not Panicking Yet
SEC analyst Paul Finebaum had routinely hyped up Manning throughout the offseason (SEC guy gassing up SEC player, truly shocking), but didn't mince words when he described the quarterback's "terrible" performance on Saturday. However, he is still reserving judgement until he sees more.
“He was underwhelming, he was sub optimal, just fill in the blank here. Mostly he was terrible,” Finebaum said on "SportsCenter." "And I think the biggest problem he had was the other side completely outmatched him, not only offensively, physically, but scheme wise. And I know a lot of people are hitting the panic button and saying that he will be a bust. He was a bust in his first game of this season, but I don’t think he will be long term in the 12 team playoff (era). There is a lot of time to get better, and I believe he will.”
Manning seemingly handled his rough day about as well as he could. He took full accountability for the loss, outright stating that the offensive struggles "start with me." He also noted how he felt the Longhorns beat themselves, which checks out considering they outgained the Buckeyes 336-215 and missed two golden opportunities to punch it in throughout the fourth quarter.
Manning and the longhorns have a chance to get right, though, as they face three Group of Five/FCS opponents before opening SEC play against Florida on Oct. 4.