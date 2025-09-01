Top College GameDay destinations for each remaining week of the regular season
Weeks 0 and 1 of the college football season are behind us, and sadly, so is the career of Lee Corso, who bid goodbye at 90 years old following three decades of pure joy at the College GameDay desk. But now it's time to look forward and measure out which games could be host to the future weeks of GameDay. So, here's where the show has been, plus picks for where they'll land the rest of the season.
Week 0: Iowa State vs. Kansas State | Dublin, Ireland
Week 1: Texas at Ohio State | Columbus, OH
Week 2: Michigan at Oklahoma | Norman, OK
Week 3
The contenders: Georgia @ Tennessee; South Florida @ Miami; Texas A&M @ Notre Dame; Florida @ LSU
Most Likely: What a loaded weekend! Obviously, the SEC rivalries stick out with LSU hosting Florida after already scoring a marquee win over Clemson, while the Dawgs and Vols are consistently some of the league's best lately. Texas A&M and Notre Dame provided fireworks a year ago as well but the ND loss could negate some excitement, especially with other huge games on the docket. Just don't sleep on the Sunshine State bout between Miami and South Florida if USF beats a second consecutive ranked foe at Florida this coming weekend. Pick: Georgia at Tennessee.
Week 4
Contenders: Florida at Miami; Illinois at Indiana; South Carolina at Missouri; Auburn at Oklahoma; Texas Tech at Utah; Michigan at Nebraska
Most Likely: There's a world where a number of these matchups could snowball enough interest through Week 2 to attract GameDay, but the most plausible host is Miami against Florida. Now, if the Gators are caught up in Week 3's show at LSU, perhaps the crew avoids double-dipping with UF on the road and goes with one of the Big 12 or Big Ten matchups. But all eyes will be on a rivalry in swamp country. Pick: Florida at Miami
Week 5
Contenders: LSU at Ole Miss; USC at Illinois; Auburn at Texas A&M; Indiana at Iowa; Oregon at Penn State; Alabama at Georgia
Most Likely: Those other contenders are nice emergency options, but the showdown for College GameDay starts and ends with dueling 7:30 pm ET kickoffs in Athens and College Station. We'll give Penn State the nod here as the preseason No. 2 team in the nation welcomes Oregon to Beaver Stadium for a 2024 Big Ten Championship rematch in what should be the Nittany Lions' first major showcase. Pick: Oregon at Penn State.
Week 6
Contenders: Texas at Florida; Clemson at North Carolina; Miami at Florida State;
Most Likely: Week 6 provides probably the lightest slate yet in terms of matchups between teams currently viewed as top-25, but one contest sticks out like a shining star based on the Week 1 results. Of course, Florida State beat Alabama and stormed their home field on Saturday, and perhaps they'll have the opportunity to do so again if they topple a Miami club licking its lips at the ACC crown after a thrilling Week 1 win of their own over Notre Dame. Pick: Miami at Florida State.
Weeks 7-14
It's tough to tell beyond the next several weeks which matchups could draw the spotlight, so here are some early picks on GameDay locations through the rest of the regular season...
Week 7: Ohio State at Illinois (1st); South Carolina at LSU (2nd)
Week 8: Texas Tech at Arizona State (1st); Ole Miss at Georgia (2nd)
Week 9: Texas A&M at LSU (1st); Alabama at South Carolina (2nd)
Week 10: Penn State at Ohio State (1st); Georgia vs. Florida (2nd)
Week 11: LSU at Alabama (1st); Florida State at Clemson (2nd)
Week 12: Texas at Georgia (1st); South Carolina at Texas A&M (2nd)
Week 13: Tennessee at Florida (1st); Louisville at SMU (2nd)
Week 14: Ohio State at Michigan (1st); Texas A&M at Texas (2nd)