1,000-yard wide receiver enters college football transfer portal

Another day, another hundred or so players making their intentions known to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. That's just the reality in this day and age of college football. Player movement has become the norm; it's no longer the exception.

This transfer cycle should be as whacky as ever. College football players can officially enter the portal for 15 days beginning on January 2, 2026. Considering the spring window has now been eliminated, there will be a lot of bodies stacking up to see what they're worth on the open market.

One of the latest additions to the portal is a veteran wide receiver at the FCS level with over 1,000 yards to his name.

Productive Idaho State Wide Receiver Ian Duarte On The Move

On Tuesday evening, Idaho State wide Ian Duarte made it known that he intends to transfer following three years with the Bengals, per On3's Transfer Portal.

Duarte is a success story in the modern era of the sport. He signed with Idaho State in 2023 as an unranked composite recruit. At the time, he was choosing between the Bengals, Portland State, and Bryant University. A few years later, there's a real chance Duarte could work his way up to a G6 program or lower caliber P4 in the FBS.

In 2025, Duarte had the most productive season of his college career. He appeared in 12 games and made nine starts, catching 46 passes for 521 yards and three touchdowns. In his first game of the year, Duarte hauled in six receptions for 105 yards and a score in a 38-31 loss to UNLV.

A native of the Philippines who spent his prep career in California and Idaho, Duarte broke onto the scene for Idaho State in 2024. After redshirting in his first year with the program, he caught 47 passes for 504 yards and three touchdowns.

Duarte produced a pair of 100+ receiving yard performances over the last two seasons. Overall, he saw action in 25 games, totaling 95 receptions for 1,035 yards and six scores.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound pass-catcher is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

