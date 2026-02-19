Former 5-Star QB Aims to Revitalize Career at New College Football Program

College football is an unforgiving sport. For every winner, there has to be a loser, and that applies to both teams and players.

There's an immense amount of pressure each Saturday when tens of thousands of screaming fans pack into the bleachers. Some can rise through adversity, while others ultimately crumble in the face of it.

MORE:6 College Football Programs to Watch for 4-Star QB Peter Bourque After Michigan Decommitment

When it comes down to recruiting, the majority of attention typically revolves around four and five-star prospects. The elite recruits bring in a ton of excitement from fans when they begin their college careers.

However, those players quickly find themselves under the microscope if they struggle.

Look no further than former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, who now finds himself at his third school in three years. A top-10 prospect in the 2023 class, Arnold was teased as a future NFL Draft pick.

Instead, it's been a journey filled with plenty of peaks and valleys. Arnold opened the season as the starting quarterback for Oklahoma and Auburn in back-to-back years. However, he was ultimately benched by both programs.

That led Arnold to bank on another fresh start finally helping him unlock his potential.

Former Five-Star QB Has Opportunity To Rebuild Career At Third Different School

Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) takes the field for the first time in the second half as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Kentucky Wildcats defeated Auburn Tigers 10-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In January, Arnold transferred to UNLV, putting his skills into the hands of quarterback whisperer Dan Mullen. The veteran coach has worked his magic with many signal-callers over the years.

Most recently, Mullen helped Anthony Colandrea blossom into the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. Colandrea was coming off a down year at Virginia, but parlayed his productive campaign into a big NIL deal at Nebraska.

MORE: College Football Insider Predicts Landing Spot for Uber-Talented 5-Star Recruit

With one season of eligibility remaining, Arnold is hoping to embark on a similar path. The national media certainly foresees it as a possibility.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah listed Arnold among the top-10 quarterbacks who fit in the best at their new school. Jeyarajah thinks the former Elite 11 finalist could elevate into an all-conference talent.

"Arnold made a bad call last year by hitching his wagon to doomed Auburn coach Hugh Freeze. When things went wrong, Freeze quickly threw Arnold under the bus," Jeyarajah wrote. "Luckily, Arnold chose much better for his third school, landing with Dan Mullen at UNLV."

"To start, Arnold boasts the physical tools to create major advantages in the Mountain West," Jeyarajah added. "Additionally, Mullen has done a tremendous job of maximizing quarterback talent, even ones who are still developing as passers. Expect Arnold to quickly contend for all-conference honors."

In his first season at UNLV, Mullen guided the program to a 10-4 finish and an appearance in the conference championship. At the very least, he'll be able to put Arnold in the right spots to get the best out of him.

Arnold lit the country on fire during his prep career, tossing for over 7,000 yards and 67 touchdowns while rushing for 1,580 yards and 36 more scores.

During his three seasons at Oklahoma and Auburn, Arnold completed a combined 334/530 passes for 3,293 yards with 22 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. He added 293 carries for 871 yards and 12 more scores.

Arnold threw 324 consecutive passes without an interception between his tenure with the Sooners and Tigers, the third-longest streak in SEC history. He led Oklahoma to a 24-3 victory over No. 7 Alabama in 2024, rushing for a team-high 131 yards in the win.

Assuming he wins the starting job, Arnold will command UNLV's offense when the program opens its campaign against Memphis on Saturday, August 29.

Read more on College Football HQ

• Two ACC Teams Among College Football Programs Emerging for 42-TD QB



• College Football Program Reportedly Spending $23 Million to Join New FBS Conference



• 32-Touchdown QB Announces Commitment to Unexpected College Football Program



• Nation’s No. 3 QB Receives Multiple Notable Power Four Offers After 48-TD Season