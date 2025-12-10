1,300-yard wide receiver enters college football transfer portal

The 2025 college football regular season has officially concluded.

12 college football programs were selected for the 2025 College Football Playoff. 70 other college football programs accepted invitations to bowl games to be played in December and into the first two days of January.

On Jan. 2, the final day of bowl games across the sport, the college football transfer portal will open for 15 days.

Among those set to enter the college football transfer portal when it opens is UTEP wide receiver Kenny Odom. He enters the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining.

The next program Odom transfers to will be his third. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder began his college football journey at Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Odom appeared in one game in his freshman year with the Governors in 2022. He made one catch for 17 yards in a 52-17 blowout victory over Murray State.

Odom's role with the Governors increased substantially in 2023. He appeared in all 12 games that season, finishing with 28 receptions for 301 yards and a trio of touchdowns. His season high in receiving yards was 77 in a 14-12 win over Central Arkansas.

Governors head coach Scotty Walden accepted the UTEP head coaching vacancy after the Miners parted ways with Dana Dimel. Odom followed Walden to El Paso in the 2024 offseason.

He immediately stepped in and led the Miners in receiving in 2024 with 741 yards and eight touchdowns on 46 receptions. Odom gained an additional 123 yards on kickoff returns, an effort that earned him All-Conference USA second team distinction.

Odom finished 2025 with 582 receiving yards and six touchdowns and a team-high 62 receptions. Freshman Wondame Davis Jr. led the Miners in receiving yards with 604, but he only finished with 25 receptions.

UTEP's lone non-conference win in 2025 was against UT Martin (42-17). The Miners lost at Utah State (28-16), at Texas (27-10) and at home to UL Monroe (31-25) in September.

UTEP did not win a home game in Conference USA play in 2025. The losses were against Louisiana Tech (30-11), Liberty (19-8), Jacksonville State (30-27) and New Mexico State (34-31).

The Miners' lone Conference USA win in 2025 was at Sam Houston State (35-17) on Oct. 15, who also finished its season 2-10. The losses were at 2025 Conference USA champion Kennesaw State (33-20), Missouri State (38-24) and Delaware (61-31).