A coveted FCS running back is looking for a new home for his final two years of college football eligibility.

North Dakota running back Sawyer Seidl is entering the transfer portal in January. He rushed for 1,475 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Fighting Hawks.

Seidl compiled 897 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in 14 games with the Fighting Hawks in 2025. He ran for over 100 yards in North Dakota's games against Youngstown State, Southern Illinois, Indiana State and South Dakota.

Seidl additionally compiled 19 catches for 177 yards and four touchdowns through the air. His season high for receiving yards in a game was 61 against Indiana State.

North Dakota finished the regular season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. The Fighting Hawks split their four non-conference games with wins over Valparaiso (58-7) and Portland State (50-20) and losses at Kansas State (38-35) and at Montana (24-23).

North Dakota won its first two home games in conference play against Youngstown State (35-17) and Indiana State (46-17). The Fighting Hawks lost their final two home conference games against North Dakota State (15-10) and South Dakota State (34-31).

North Dakota also won three of its road games in Missouri Valley Football Conference play against Northern Iowa (35-7), Southern Illinois (38-19) and Murray State (35-17). The Fighting Hawks' lone conference road loss was at South Dakota (26-21).

The Fighting Hawks took down Tennessee Tech (11-2, 8-0) at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tennessee, to open the FCS Playoffs on Nov. 29. The Golden Eagles were previously unbeaten in FCS play with a lone loss at Kentucky (42-10) on Nov. 15.

North Dakota's season ended in a 31-13 defeat at Tarleton State (12-1, 7-1) in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Texans will host Villanova (11-2, 7-1) in the FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals on Dec. 13 (noon EST, ESPN).