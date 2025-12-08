6,000-yard college football quarterback enters transfer portal

A starting FCS quarterback is looking for a new destination for his final season of college football.

Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Crimson. He finished the 2025 season with 2,869 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, guiding Harvard to its first appearance in the FCS playoffs in school history.

Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He’s Harvard’s all-time leader in passing yards (6,074) and touchdown passes (52). He’ll have one year remaining and will enroll at new school in January. pic.twitter.com/QDGZ4Pbn0U — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2025

Craig accumulated 6,074 passing yards, 52 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions over his three seasons with the Crimson. He was a finalist for the Walter Payton FCS Offensive Player of the Year award in both 2024 and 2025.

Harvard finished the 2025 season 9-2, with Craig directing the offense. The Crimson won all three of its regular-season non-conference games against Stetson (59-7), Holy Cross (59-24) and Merrimack (31-7).

Harvard won all four of its home games in Ivy League play against Brown (41-7), Cornell (34-10), Dartmouth (31-10) and Penn (45-43). The Crimson won two of its road games in Ivy League play against Princeton (35-14) and Columbia (31-14). The lone loss, in both the regular season and Ivy League play, was at Yale (45-28).

The Crimson's season came to an end in the first round of the FCS Playoffs with a 52-7 loss at Villanova back on Dec. 6. The Wildcats (11-2, 7-1) will travel to Tarleton State (12-1, 7-1) for the second round of the FCS playoffs on Dec. 13 (noon EST, ESPN).

Harvard went 8-2 in 2024 with Craig leading the offense. The Crimson won non-conference games against Stetson (35-0), New Hampshire (28-23) and Holy Cross (35-34).

Harvard went 5-2 in Ivy League play in 2024. It won games against Cornell (38-20), Princeton (45-13), Dartmouth (31-27), Columbia (26-6) and Penn (31-28). The two losses were at Brown (31-28) and at home against Yale (34-29).