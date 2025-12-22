$2.1 million QB has 'clear favorite' emerging in transfer portal chase

The college football transfer portal continues to dominate the offseason conversation as programs aggressively pursue veteran talent to lead their offenses. One of the most productive passers in the nation officially entered the market recently and carries a massive $2.1 million valuation. This experienced signal-caller brings a resume filled with statistical milestones including nearly 10,000 career passing yards and more than 70 touchdowns.

High-profile quarterbacks often dictate the offseason landscape, with their decisions reshaping conference hierarchies overnight. The latest marquee name available stands out not just for his production but for the immediate interest he has generated from teams looking to upgrade at the position.

Experts monitoring the situation indicate that a specific Big Ten Conference program has already emerged as the primary contender to secure his commitment.

The pursuit of this veteran playmaker appears less like a traditional recruiting battle and more like a strategic alignment between a proven system and a proven player. Reports suggest the coaching staff at the leading destination views this addition as a continuation of their recent success with transfer quarterbacks.

While other schools remain in the mix for this sweepstakes, the buzz centers on one team that has effectively turned its quarterback room into a destination for established starters.

Josh Hoover linked to Indiana Hoosiers as top target in transfer portal

Josh Pate recently addressed the future of TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover during an episode of Josh Pate's College Football Show. The podcast host shared his thoughts on the veteran signal-caller entering the transfer portal and highlighted reports linking him to the Indiana Hoosiers. Pate identified the Big Ten program as the "clear favorite" to secure the services of the quarterback who holds a $2.1 million NIL valuation according to On3.

Pate credited industry insider Pete Nakos for the initial intel regarding the connection between the player and the program.

Josh Hoover QUITE LITERALLY couldn't have thrown a better ball to Eric McAlister 🤯



Just like that... we've got a tie ball game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.#Big12FB | 📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/ReGsOd3IVz — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 5, 2025

"Indiana looks to be the clear favorite according to Nakos, and that stands to reason because this is going to be the third cycle in a row now where Curt Cignetti is going to go to the portal for a quarterback," Pate said.

The Indiana Hoosiers head coach has established a track record of maximizing transfer talent which has turned Bloomington into a premium destination. Pate described the current quarterback recruiting dynamic for Indiana as a "selection process" where agents and players proactively seek roster spots.

"There's proof of performance right now with Indiana, and that is a very, very coveted spot to land in," Pate said. "I picture them hearing this a lot, and it's portal quarterbacks or their agents saying, 'Hey, can our guy come play for you?'"

Other programs, such as the Missouri Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers, may remain involved in the process. However, Hoover offers the specific experience that appeals to Cignetti. The Rockwall, Texas, native threw for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns with 13 interceptions this past season. He leaves Fort Worth with 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns while completing nearly 65 percent of his attempts.

Hoover currently ranks as the fifth-best quarterback available in the transfer cycle according to 247Sports.

