$2.1 million QB draws multimillion-dollar offers from multiple programs despite NFL Draft decision

Usually, the decision for a top college quarterback to enter the NFL Draft is something of signpost. It's the end of one era, and the start of another. But in the days of the transfer portal, that signpost apparently comes marked with a question mark.

Admittedly, a year ago, Carson Beck flirted with the NFL Draft out of Georgia before ultimately returning to school-- albeit to a different school in Miami. So perhaps it's not unusual that a top college QB who has entered the NFL Draft is still fielding multiple NIL offers.

Alabama's Ty Simpson, sometimes projected as high as third in the NFL Draft QB derby, recently announced his entry into the NFL Draft. Simpson, who threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025 as the Alabama starting QB, isn't regarded quite as highly as Fernando Mendoza or Oregon QB Dante Moore in NFL considerations, but is still likely to see a solid Draft spot... if he stays in the Draft.

Major Offers for Simpson

A recent report from the Tuscaloosa News indicates that a bevy of college suitors are still surrounding Simpson. On3sports assessed Simpson with an NIL valuation of $2.1 million, but several schools are soaring far above that number in their reported offers to retain Simpson.

Ole Miss and Tennessee have both reportedly offered $4 million to SImpson, but Miami started an offer at $4 million, raised it to $5 million, and has reportedly put up $6.5 million for a season with Simpson.

In any case, Simpson is in for quite a payday hike from his 2025 earnings at Alabama, where he reportedly had a $400,000 salary which was doubled to $800,000 with various incentive goals which he reached.

How the Offers Compare to NFL Draft Money

The 2026 NFL Draft slot value for the No. 7 pick is just over $6.5 million, so in other words, Simpson would have to go higher than that slot for the economics to work out better for an NFL season than for a season at Miami. For that matter, the $4 million value comes in just above the pay scale for the 16th pick in the Draft, so even the reported offers of Ole Miss and Tennessee would come in roughly equivalent with first-year NFL salary for a pick in the middle of the first round.

On3's $2.1 million figure is slot value around the 40th pick of the Draft, and Simpson's $800,000 2025 salary is slightly below the NFL rookie minimum. So while SImpson has some serious consideration to do, it looks inevitable that there's a pot of gold at the end of whatever decision the Alabama passer finalizes.