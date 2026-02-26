$6.5 Million QB's Masterstroke Hailed After Decision to Declare for NFL Draft

The decision by other quarterbacks to stay in college may have opened up a path for a star SEC signal caller to emerge as one of the top players at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ty Simpson could have stayed at Alabama for another year, but by declaring for the NFL Draft as part of a class that experts don’t think is particularly strong at the position, he could put himself in contention for a very lucrative draft spot.

Veteran football analyst Charles Davis believes that Simpson’s decision to leave school at this particular moment was a masterstroke.

Bama’s QB was savvy

“I think he’s gonna be 2 on the quarterback list,” Davis said in conversation with Rich Eisen.

“To me, Ty Simpson and his crew were very savvy in what they were doing. Because to me, 15 starts, what we’ve had in recent years, you should go back to school and play.

We know who the first QB taken in April's #NFLDraft will be but who's going next?



“He talked about being loyal to Alabama and not going somewhere else, wanting to do that, but I also think that when [Oregon quarterback] Dante Moore went back to school, when [Ole Miss star Trinidad] Chambliss won his court case and was able to go back to school, the door’s wide open for the No. 2 position in this thing.”

Simpson emerges as top QB option

Going back to school would have given Simpson a bit more experience as a starting quarterback at a high level for a playoff contending team.

But by coming out now, he instantly marks himself out as one of the best options on the board for a team on the lookout for a long-term solution at quarterback.

“He probably gets, at worst, a second round pick, and you become that guy. You go back into the pool? Now we did say 2026 would be a huge quarterback year. It’s not. We said that going into the season. Supposed to be a massive quarterback year,” Davis added.

“But based on what they know and what they see, I feel like he and his group made a savvy decision. Everybody else went back. I think he’s gonna be the No. 2 quarterback taken.”

It was a decision that came amid reports that other schools were willing to hand over some serious cash over the quarterback to lead their offense instead in 2026.

Among those offers was one that reached up to $6.5 million in value , according to a bombshell report. Instead, the Crimson Tide star will try his luck in an NFL uniform.

Alabama's star production

Simpson ranked 10th in college football in passer rating while completing over 70 percent of his passes, but dipped to 90th in that category while hitting 58 percent of his throws over his last six appearances.

That shift in output came against better defenses, as Simpson played better against defenses that ranked outside the top 25 in efficiency, and struggled against opponents that placed in the top 15 in that category.

“I’ve seen enough flaws from the accuracy to when his process is rushed,” NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay said of the Alabama quarterback.

He added: “There is work to be done, whether it’s from protection of the football, five-straight games with fumbles inside the pocket. Ball carriage. The deep ball accuracy.”

Simpson will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong and his advocates right when he gets a football in his hands as the NFL Combine gets under way.

