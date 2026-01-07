The NCAA transfer portal is open to all college football players seeking new beginnings for the 2026 season. The portal officially opened on Friday and will remain open until Jan. 16.

Over 3,000 college football players are transferring elsewhere in the 2026 offseason. Some of the more notable entries into the portal include Power Four quarterbacks seeking better compensation or new places to start after being forced out of their old programs.

One of these Power Four quarterbacks searching for a new destination in 2026 is former Nebraska signal-caller Dylan Raiola. He enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder arrived at Nebraska in 2024 as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the incoming class. Raiola passed for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his freshman year with the Cornhuskers.

He led Nebraska to a 7-6 season that featured its first bowl appearance since 2016 and its first bowl victory since it defeated UCLA (37-29) in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl.

Raiola's 2025 season came to an end when he broke his fibula against USC on Nov. 1. He started in nine games for the Cornhuskers, throwing for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Nebraska was 6-3 in the games Raiola started and 1-3 in its last four games, including a loss to Utah (44-22) in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

While many quarterbacks who entered the portal in the 2026 cycle have already committed or are eyeing specific schools for visits, Raiola's interests are less certain than others. Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Raiola was "exploring the market" on Wednesday.

Louisville was a school previously associated with Raiola following his announcement. The Cardinals will have a fourth starting quarterback in as many seasons under Jeff Brohm, but they chose former Ohio State backup Lincoln Kienholz as their 2026 signal caller.

There are still a handful of schools looking for a quarterback for their 2026 season. Dante Moore has not made an official declaration for the NFL draft, but he will likely head that way, considering he and Fernando Mendoza of Indiana are considered the two best quarterbacks in the upcoming class. Raiola has shown interest in the Ducks since entering the portal.

Miami is another 2025 College Football Playoff participant that is need of a quarterback in 2026. With Carson Beck departing, the Hurricanes could look to Raiola since he is one of the few remaining portal entries with Power Four starting experience.