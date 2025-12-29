$2 million QB linked to college football program with 'quarterback whisperer'

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Friday for all college football players looking to play for new programs in 2026.

In the weeks between the end of the season and the portal opening, the quarterbacks have become a focal point in the conversation of players looking for new schools next season. Quarterbacks such as Dylan Raiola, Rocco Becht, Brendan Sorsby and DJ Lagway will all be wearing different uniforms in 2026.

One quarterback looking for a new school in the Power Four ranks is former TCU signal caller Josh Hoover. He will enter the NCAA transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining.

In four years in Fort Worth, Hoover totaled 9,629 passing yards, 71 touchdown passes and 33 interceptions. He leaves as TCU's third all-time in passing yards for the Horned Frogs, only behind Trevone Boykin and Andy Dalton.

One school hoping to acquire Josh Hoover out of the transfer portal is Louisville.

The Cardinals have not started a quarterback they recruited from high school in the three seasons Jeff Brohm has been their head coach. Jack Plummer (Purdue and California), Tyler Shough (Oregon and Texas Tech) and Miller Moss (USC) have been the starters for Louisville in that time frame.

Brohm has been labeled as a quarterback whisperer in the past by the media for his work with quarterbacks throughout his coaching career.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm on the sidelines during the game against Kentucky | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think I've really just been fortunate enough to have a lot of experience at that position as a player and a coach. Any time you play the position, it's just a little different than what's on the chalkboard or what you see on TV and all the things that go into it," Brohm said in a February press conference.



"You've got to really understand what it really takes to get to the top, and some of those things work for me, some of those things didn't work, so you learn a lot along the way."

Brohm played quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989 to 1993. He played professionally for seven teams over eight seasons, including a stint in the XFL with the Orlando Rage.

Brohm worked his way up the coaching ranks as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, UAB and Western Kentucky. He worked as a head coach for Western Kentucky and Purdue before taking the vacancy left by Scott Satterfield at his alma mater.

The quarterbacks who have helped Brohm earn the "quarterback whisperer" moniker on his way to becoming the head coach at Louisville include Stefan LeFors (Louisville), Brian Brohm (Louisville), Nathan Scheelhaase (Illinois), Brandon Doughty (Western Kentucky), Mike White (Western Kentucky), David Blough (Purdue) and Aidan O'Connell (Purdue).