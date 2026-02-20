4,000-Yard Passer Projected to Rise Among College Football’s Elite QBs

There are plenty of top quarterbacks returning to college for the 2026 season. That includes established stars such as Texas' Arch Manning, Oregon's Dante Moore, Georgia's Gunner Stockton, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Miami's Darian Mensah, and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, among others.

Who will be the next name to rise among the elite in the sport? The options are vast, and new names could burst onto the national scene, along with experienced veterans.

The story of last year was the improbable rise of the Indiana Hoosiers under head coach Curt Cignetti. Defying the odds, the Hoosiers won it all in January as Fernando Mendoza took home Heisman honors to boot. Mendoza is off to the NFL, sending Cignetti to the portal to find his replacement.

Indiana secured former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover during the transfer portal cycle. Hoover arrives in Bloomington with proven production and plenty of expectations on his shoulders.

New Indiana QB Josh Hoover Has A Chance To Be 'Elite'

Interestingly enough, Hoover was actually committed to the Hoosiers before flipping to TCU in 2021. Nearly half a decade later, he gets an opportunity to lead one of college football's upstart teams.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah ranked the transfer quarterbacks who fit in the best with their new programs. Hoover came in at No. 3 behind Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker and Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby, with Jeyarajah noting he has an opportunity to be elite under Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan's tutelage.

"Hoover has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football over the past two years, but was often asked to do too much on a TCU team that struggled to run the ball," Jeyarahah wrote. "Now, the one-time Indiana commit enters one of the most structured offenses in college football."

"It's unlikely that Hoover will be able to match the Heisman output of outgoing quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan has done a tremendous job putting quarterbacks in good positions," Jeyarahah added. "If Hoover can manage his turnover issues, he has a chance to be an elite quarterback.

Hoover totaled 30+ touchdowns in his final two seasons at TCU. The Horned Frogs went 18-8 over 2024-25.

In 36 career appearances, Hoover has completed 771/1,183 passes for 9,629 yards with 71 touchdowns to 33 interceptions. He's added 8 more scores on the ground.

Last season, Hoover tossed a career-high 29 touchdowns but led the Big 12 with 13 picks, something he'll have to clean up during his transition to Indiana. Hoover has the most passing yards of any quarterback who will be back in college next fall.

Indiana begins its title defense against North Texas on Saturday, September 5.

