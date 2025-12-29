Players across all levels of college football are set to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on Friday.

The 2026 college football season will see a realignment of quarterbacks all across the sport. Signal callers like Dylan Raiola, Drew Mestemaker, DJ Lagway and Brendan Sorsby will all play quarterback for new programs after spending two seasons at a previous stop.

One high-profile quarterback entering the transfer portal is former TCU signal-caller Josh Hoover. He will have one season of eligibility after spending the last four with the Horned Frogs.

While some of the quarterbacks appear to have clear links to other schools via the portal, Hoover's future destination is less apparent than others. However, the school Hoover lands at will pay him a significant sum for the year he starts there.

Max Olson of ESPN mentioned the potential price for anyone willing to take Hoover in a projection for the landing spots of different quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

"He'll need to cut down on turnovers to be more successful at his next stop after compiling 42 (33 interceptions, nine fumbles) in his time with the Horned Frogs," Olson wrote. "But Hoover has played a lot of winning football and is another proven veteran QB who's likely to fetch more than $3 million on his next deal."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder arrived in Fort Worth with Sonny Dykes in 2022. He redshirted during the Horned Frogs' run to the national championship, completing a pass for two yards in a blowout victory over Tarleton State (59-17).

Chandler Morris started the 2023 season for TCU, but Hoover took over for Morris when he suffered a knee injury. Hoover appeared in eight games and passed for 2,206 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

TCU started Hoover in all 13 games of the 2024 season. He set a TCU single-season record for pass yards (3,949) and touchdowns (27), along with 11 interceptions.

Hoover once again started every game of the regular season for the Horned Frogs in 2025. He threw for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Since Hoover made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 18, he will not play in TCU's bowl game. The Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4) will face USC (9-3, 6-3) in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Tuesday (9 p.m. EST, ESPN).