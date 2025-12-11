3,000-yard dual-threat QB enters college football transfer portal

The college football transfer portal market has gained a highly productive Division II quarterback following a standout 2025 campaign.

This passer possesses a prototypical 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame that allows him to withstand pocket pressure while maintaining the mobility to extend plays. Programs searching for an experienced signal-caller with a proven track record of moving the chains will likely examine this newest entrant closely.

His production this past season placed him among the statistical leaders in his conference and highlighted his efficiency as a dual-threat option. The quarterback threw for over 3,000 yards while accounting for 27 total touchdowns to demonstrate his ability to shoulder a heavy offensive load. His aggressive downfield passing game resulted in 9.5 yards per attempt and kept opposing defenses stretched thin throughout the fall.

Scouts often search for players who can dominate at the lower levels before making a jump to higher competition. This prospect fits that mold perfectly, having delivered consistent performances week after week and limited turnovers in critical situations.

His entry into the portal signals a desire to test his skills against new competition and potentially elevate a program that needs a dynamic offensive leader for the 2026 season.

Wingate Bulldogs QB Elijah Holmes Explores Portal Options

According to a social media post from 247Sports and reporting by CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Wingate Bulldogs quarterback Elijah Holmes has officially entered the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, is coming off a stellar season where he established himself as a premier passer in the South Atlantic Conference. Holmes completed 190 of 320 passes for 3,046 yards and 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

OFFICIALLY IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL!

With 2 years left of eligibility!

10th in the nation in passing yards (3,037).

3rd in the nation for yards per completion (15.98).

17th in the nation for passer efficiency (160.10). 24 passing TDS.

3 Rushing TDS with 290 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/aAZ5stUmsA — Elijah Holmes (@Elijah_Holmes12) December 2, 2025

Holmes was a statistical force for the Bulldogs and finished second in the conference in passing yards per game with 253.8. His ability to push the ball downfield was evident in his 160.3 pass efficiency rating. He torched opposing secondaries for big plays throughout the year, highlighted by a season-long 71-yard touchdown pass and five total scores against Bluefield State on September 13.

The dual-threat aspect of his game adds another layer of value for potential suitors. Holmes rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 59 carries this season.

Wingate QB Elijah Holmes (@Elijah_Holmes12) is entering the portal, @agentmuck of @mucksportsrep tells @chris_hummer.



The 6-foot-2, 215-pound passer threw for 3,040 yards and 24 TDs this season to go along with 290 yards rushing and 3 scores. https://t.co/Uk06dchN7v pic.twitter.com/X4BFxUvtPh — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 11, 2025

He proved elusive in the open field with a season-long run of 52 yards against Carson-Newman. His standout showing against Lenoir-Rhyne on November 1 saw him throw for 350 yards and four scores.

Holmes maintained his consistency until the end, throwing for 264 yards in the season finale against Benedict. He leaves Wingate with two years of eligibility remaining.

Read more on College Football HQ