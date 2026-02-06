$4 million QB ranked as most impactful transfer portal quarterback

The unprecedented movement from the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle has come to a stop. The portal's two-week entry window ran from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, although several players were still announcing their commitments in the weeks following the window's closure.

Among the thousands of players from every corner of the college football landscape to enter the transfer portal, none stole the show more than the quarterbacks moving around the Power Four level. Quarterbacks such as DJ Lagway, Rocco Becht, Josh Hoover, Beau Pribula and Dylan Raiola all took part in the cycle.

The first quarterback to announce his intent to transfer was former Arizona State starter Sam Leavitt, who wound up committing to LSU. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Tigers.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU is the third program Leavitt will play for in his college football career. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was a four-star quarterback in Mel Tucker's 2023 signing class at Michigan State.

He appeared in four games for the Spartans, completing 15 of 23 pass attempts for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He entered the transfer portal after Michigan State announced its hiring of Jonathan Smith as Tucker's successor.

Arizona State was Leavitt's first stop out of the transfer portal in 2024. He passed for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 443 yards and five more touchdowns.

With Leavitt's leadership, the Sun Devils won their first Big 12 Championship and made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. He was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and All-Big 12 Second Team in 2024.

Leavitt's second season at Arizona State lasted only seven games due to a Lisfranc injury. In those seven games, Leavitt passed for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Just weeks after it had been reported that those around him were actively shopping him to other Power Four programs, Leavitt announced his intent to enter the portal.

Both On3 and 247Sports agreed that Sam Leavitt was a five-star quarterback prospect in the 2026 portal cycle. Ari Wasserman of On3 named Leavitt as his most impactful quarterback in the cycle, coming in at No. 2 overall on his list of the top 10 most impactful transfers in 2026.

Leavitt was one of three quarterbacks acquired by Lane Kiffin out of the portal in the 2026 cycle. The Tigers added depth with former USC backup Husan Longstreet and former Elon starter Landen Clark, a pair of quarterbacks who may duel for the starting role once Leavitt departs.