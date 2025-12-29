4,000-yard QB linked to prominent college football program in transfer portal

The college football transfer portal is bracing for the entry of the nation's leading passer. A standout quarterback responsible for 40 touchdowns and a conference championship has decided to explore his options after a historic 12-win season. The former walk-on directed the country's top-scoring offense during a breakout freshman campaign that shocked the sport.

Sources indicate the signal-caller plans to rejoin his former head coach who recently accepted a new position at a prominent Big 12 program. This potential reunion creates a massive ripple effect in a quarterback market where top talent can command compensation exceeding $3 million. Teams now have one shot to secure a starter for next season because the spring window has been eliminated.

This development follows a spectacular title game performance where the quarterback cemented his status as an elite playmaker. After arriving on campus as a safety and punter, he transformed into the offensive player of the year in just one season.

His rapid ascent from an unknown roster addition to a high-priced commodity highlights the volatility of the current landscape.

North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker expected to follow Eric Morris to Oklahoma State

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker intends to enter the transfer portal and is the favorite to lead the Oklahoma State Cowboys' offense, according to ESPN's Max Olson. Eric Morris recently agreed to become the new head coach in Stillwater after guiding the Mean Green to an American Athletic Conference championship.

Mestemaker amassed 4,379 passing yards and 40 total touchdowns while completing 69 percent of his attempts in 2025. He led North Texas to a 49-47 victory against San Diego State in the league title game. His production included a school-record 608 yards against Charlotte. The connection between the quarterback and coach is undeniable.

North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) led the Mean Green to a 12-2 record as a freshman. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"He kind of runs a dream offense for a quarterback," Mestemaker said regarding the system. "Who wouldn't want to throw the ball 50 times a game and go for it on every fourth down?"

The quarterback's rise from relative obscurity to a high valuation is rare. He had not started a game since his freshman year of high school before Morris handed him the keys to the offense.

The expectation is that Mestemaker will command a high price tag. His decision to follow Morris would give the Cowboys an immediate answer at the most important position on the field. The Cowboys face a rebuilding year in 2026, yet the program represents the ideal environment for the quarterback to reach his ceiling.

The NCAA transfer portal window will officially open on Friday, Jan. 2.

