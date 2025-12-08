7,000-yard college football quarterback enters transfer portal

Over three seasons, Lafayette's senior quarterback Dean DeNobile became the centerpiece of the Leopards' offense, completing 64.3% of his passes for 2,528 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2025 alone.

His career totals stand at 6,942 passing yards, 53 passing TDs and 23 INTs, along with 184 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs and a 140.4 passer rating.

Beyond the stats, DeNobile was twice voted team captain and guided Lafayette to an 8-4 overall record and 6-1 mark in Patriot League play this season.

Unfortunately, news broke on Monday that DeNobile is officially entering the transfer portal, leaving Lafayette without one of the Patriot League's most reliable pocket passers.

A Morris Catholic (N.J.) product, he arrived as a zero-star recruit, working his way onto the roster and into the captain’s role.

At Morris Catholic, he threw for 4,322 yards and 44 touchdowns over his four years, earning all-county and all-league honors.

He completed 308-of-490 pass attempts in two years as the team's starter and led the state in passing in 2020.

Through the fall, DeNobile repeatedly delivered high-efficiency outings for the Leopards, including a five-touchdown performance in their 62-24 win over Bucknell and a four-touchdown performance in a 59–42 win at Colgate.

He gave Lafayette a clear identity as a team that could push the ball vertically, pulling off big road upsets at Georgetown (42-37), Holy Cross (21-13), and Richmond (35-28).

Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Dean Denobile (16) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

As DeNobile hits the transfer market, his track record as a reliable passer, multi-year starter, and team leader positions him as a safe bet for programs in need of immediate stability under center.

Realistic landing spots include Northeast FCS teams that can offer immediate starting roles, as well as Group-of-Five FBS programs seeking veteran depth.

For Lafayette, losing DeNobile means replacing roughly 2,500 passing yards and a locker-room leader, something coach John Troxell will need to address quickly.

