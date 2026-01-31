$6.5 million QB announces reason for not entering college football transfer portal

The modern landscape of collegiate athletics often forces young athletes to choose between immediate financial security and the long-term preservation of their professional brand. One prominent quarterback recently faced this exact dilemma after finishing a productive season as the leader of a national powerhouse program.

While several rival programs attempted to lure him into the transfer portal with life-changing sums of money, the veteran signal-caller maintained his commitment to the professional ranks. Reports indicate that multiple schools offered contracts ranging from $4 million to $6.5 million to secure his services for one final year of eligibility.

These lucrative proposals arrived even after the player had already expressed his public intention to move on to the next level of the sport.

The decision to walk away from such a significant payday highlights a rare instance where a player prioritized his historical standing over the bidding wars that now define the sport.

Ty Simpson officially confirmed he is leaving the Alabama Crimson Tide to participate in the upcoming NFL draft in Pittsburgh earlier thismonth. Despite his verbal declaration to turn pro, Miami reportedly offered the quarterback $6.5 million to transfer while Ole Miss and Tennessee presented $4 million deals.

Simpson explained to AL.com that his choice was rooted in a desire to keep his collegiate reputation intact rather than suiting up for a different team. He specifically noted that he spent four years in Tuscaloosa and could not imagine wearing a jersey other than the one he worked so hard to earn.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the last jersey I wanted to wear in college was the Alabama Crimson Tide jersey," Simpson told AL.com. "I came there. I stayed there. The last thing I wanted to do was tarnish my legacy and go somewhere else where I didn’t go out of high school and I didn’t want to play."

Protecting his place in program history was a major factor for the former captain who threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Simpson specifically mentioned the significance of the Denny Chimes tradition where captains leave their permanent marks in the campus concrete.

"How many people can say they were going to put their hand in Denny Chimes and foot in Denny Chimes and then go play somewhere else?" Simpson said. "It wouldn’t have felt right to me. I’m going to make sure when I do it, I’m going to try not to get emotional because I’ve been waiting so long for it."

He expressed that he wants his future draft card to officially list his affiliation with the university that developed him over several seasons. "Hopefully in the draft whenever my name gets written on a card, they write the University of Alabama on there," Simpson added. "It’s going to give me great pride."

With Simpson moving toward a professional career, the Crimson Tide will likely turn to five-star freshman Keelon Russell to lead the offense next year. Russell saw limited action as a backup this season and will compete with veteran Austin Mack for the starting role during the spring practice period.

