All-AAC defensive back enters college football transfer portal

The college football transfer portal continues to be a relentless force that reshapes rosters immediately following the conclusion of the season. Programs across the country are working to retain their top talent while simultaneously scouting for replacements. One American Athletic Conference team suffered a significant departure on Thursday just one day after their bowl game defeat.

Defensive stability is often hard to find for Group of Five programs looking to compete at a national level. Losing a starter who just earned all-conference honors creates an immediate void in the secondary that the coaching staff must address. The departing player was one of the highest-rated recruits in the program's history and lived up to that billing with a productive sophomore campaign.

This standout defender originally arrived on campus with massive expectations as a four-star prospect. He played a reserve role as a freshman before blossoming into a full-time starter in his second year. His athleticism and versatility allowed him to impact games in coverage and run support throughout the 2025 season.

South Florida Bulls safety Fred Gaskin III plans to transfer

On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett announced on Thursday that South Florida Bulls safety Fred Gaskin intends to enter the transfer portal. Gaskin will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. The news comes less than 24 hours after South Florida ended its season.

Gaskin was a key part of South Florida's defensive unit in 2025. He finished the year with 53 total tackles and proved to be a playmaker in the secondary. His statistical production included two interceptions and two pass breakups. He also added a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries to his resume.

South Florida Bulls safety Fred Gaskin (5) is entering the college football transfer portal. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

These efforts earned him Second Team All-AAC honors following the regular season.

The Ocala, Florida, native arrived in Tampa as a celebrated recruit out of Vanguard High School. Rivals and 247Sports rated him, for a time, as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2024. He was the third highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the Bulls. His list of high school offers included major programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Penn State and Tennessee.

BREAKING: USF starting DB Fred Gaskin plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 5’11 200 DB totaled 53 Tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FF, & 2 FR this season



Earned All-AAC Conference honors



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/LtCAzywAy3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2025

Gaskin saw action in all 13 games during his freshman season in 2024. He posted 12 tackles and an interception that year while starting in the team's Hawaii Bowl victory. His role expanded significantly in 2025 as he became a consistent presence in the defensive backfield. He recorded a season-high eight tackles against Navy in November.

The Bulls concluded their 2025 season with a 24-10 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl on Wednesday.

Read more on College Football HQ